Haines Junction residents want recreation opportunities

There hasn’t been a recreation manager in the community in years, say residents

There’s a whole generation of kids in Haines Junction who don’t know how to swim. That’s just one of the problems with not having a recreation director, or appropriate recreation facilities, says Laura Gorecki.

Gorecki has lived in Haines Junction for 25 years. She has two daughters, four and seven. She also coordinates children’s programming in the community, so her experience is as both a user and provider of recreation services.

Gorecki says there’s currently an increasing level of frustration in the community when it comes to being heard by village administration on the issue.

“We have been through I don’t know how many consultations,” Gorecki says. “I have participated in at least three.”

She says one consultation took place this year; one happened around 2019; and one took place 10 or 15 years ago. Every time there is a consultation, she says a recreation director is identified as a top priority by the community, but no action is taken. The last time the village had a recreation director was October 1998, she says.

Isabelle Piche is a Haines Junction resident. She agrees that a coordinator of some sort is needed, and that the community also needs more appropriate recreation space.

Right now, residents use the St. Elias Convention Centre and the Bill Brewster Arena. The pool shut down in 2018. The curling rink has also been closed for several years.

Piche says a lot of what does go on in the community is managed by volunteers. And volunteer burn-out is real, she says.

“As much as we care for people in our community, we can only give so much, you know?” says Piche. “So then, that is a big problem that could be solved by someone that that’s their job. They’re being paid for this. And they can just manage volunteers, which is way easier on people than having to plan from A to Z, and all of this.”

Gorecki says she’s seen funding opportunities float by (through Lotteries Yukon and the Recreation and Parks Association of the Yukon) that can only be applied for by a First Nations government, municipality, non-profit, or other similar entity. If there was a recreation director, she says, that person could apply on funding for the community.

Gorecki says she applied for some arts funding a few years ago, to bring dance classes to the community. She was successful, but says that kind of opportunity doesn’t come up often. It’s also not sustainable.

“It took 35 hours of my time to write the proposal as a mom in my basement,” she says, laughing. She then facilitated the program as a volunteer.

“Our community has a lot of very talented people and we have a lot of people that coordinate things,” she says. “But it’s largely volunteer-based. Those are the people that are bleeding.”

Gorecki says she’s seen families leave the community because they are tired of driving their kids 160 kilometres into Whitehorse on the weekends for recreation.

Piche, who works as a director of BGC Yukon, says she’s regularly approached by people who want to live in Haines Junction, but worry there isn’t enough going on for themselves and their kids.

“Bigger services, that’s linked to citizen retention,” Piche says. “I think that’s where this position could help.”

“I think people have longed for [that position] to come back, whether you call it a manager or a director or coordinator,” says Kari Johnston, a former Haines Junction village councillor.

During her time on council, user fees were removed for community groups looking to book space at Bill Brewster Arena or the St. Elias Convention Centre.

Since that happened, she says both buildings are busy with start-up recreation opportunities, including step classes, CrossFit-style classes and more. Still, it’s not ideal.

“A whole bunch of new things sprung up because spaces became more accessible,” she says. “So we’ve been makeshifting all of these spaces. The mezzanine also has a kitchen in it, and sometimes it’s the courtroom, and sometimes it’s romp and run, and sometimes it’s a hockey tournament, lounge. It’s a million different things, which is heart in a small community, but it means user groups are constantly kind of getting shuffled around.”

On top of that, they’re older, and not specifically designed for the needs of the community, which is growing and changing, says Johnston.

“Recreation is really all encompassing,” she says. “I think people always think of recreation, like, ‘we need a gym,’ which we absolutely do. I think that’s fantastic, but recreation is huge. I think we should never limit ourselves when we think about what recreation is. I mean, there’s active recreation where we break a sweat and then there’s recreation when we come together and sew, or do something together that builds community and artistic talent.”

Johnston would like to see current village administration look at what the community wants and what it can afford to build, though she understands what’s involved in that process.

“I think the challenge on any of these projects is that, like, you know, from ‘yes, we’re doing this,’ to getting the plans together and to key it up appropriately with budget cycles and election cycles, to get a big infrastructure project like this funded for a small community takes the art and science of applications and politics and teeing all those things up,” Johnston says. “And it’s probably four to five years out to getting that done. And I think that’s hard for a community to hear.”

The Village of Haines Junction did not respond to requests for comment.

