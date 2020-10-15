Suzanne Greenshields poses for a photo outside Hospice Yukon in Whitehorse on Oct. 7. Years ago when Greenshields found herself grieving the loss of both her parents who died within a short time of one another, she took a friend up on the invite to participate in a grief walking group offered by Hospice Yukon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Suzanne Greenshields poses for a photo outside Hospice Yukon in Whitehorse on Oct. 7. Years ago when Greenshields found herself grieving the loss of both her parents who died within a short time of one another, she took a friend up on the invite to participate in a grief walking group offered by Hospice Yukon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Grief walking group returns to in-person sessions

Hospice Yukon pleased to resume sessions along the Millennium Trail

Years ago when Suzanne Greenshields found herself grieving the loss of both her parents who died within a short time of one another, she took a friend up on the invite to participate in a grief walking group offered by Hospice Yukon.

Her friend was a facilitator with the group.

While Greenshields said she didn’t feel she needed one-on-one counselling (also offered through Hospice Yukon) at that time, she was grieving and in the walking sessions found a supportive group of people who were going through or had gone through their own losses.

“It was non-judgmental,” Greenshields said in an Oct. 8 interview, recalling walking with others who were also dealing with grief as a good outlet where she could talk openly about her experience or choose not to talk at all, depending on how she was feeling.

Hospice Yukon has offered the weekly group walks two times each year — spring and fall — for many years.

When it gets too cold for the walks, some members have reunion dinners together and it was at one of those dinners where Greenshields began thinking about volunteering as one of the facilitators, wanting to provide others with the same support and listening ear she experienced with the group. As a facilitator, she’s also pleased to offer additional resources through Hospice Yukon those going through grief may benefit from.

For some participants, the walking group alone provides what they need, while others attend it as well as using other services offered by Hospice Yukon as they deal with their grief.

“It’s healing for everyone,” Greenshields said, noting there’s something about the combination of exercise, being outside and with others that helps in the healing process.

While the group had seen up to 10 participants on some walks before COVID-19, this fall, there’s been between two and four participants each week.

Three facilitators are typically available for each session, walking with individual participants, available to listen if need be or just there as a presence.

Both as a facilitator and a participant, Greenshields said she has gotten a lot out of the walking group.

The beginning of the fall walking group sessions got underway in-person in September after moving to Zoom sessions for the spring due to COVID-19.

The Zoom sessions saw members meet via Zoom then go for individual walks before connecting via Zoom again at the end of the session.

While it provided a virtual option that allowed the group to continue meeting, both Greenshields and Debbie Higgins, Hospice Yukon’s communications coordinator, both said they are pleased to be able to offer the in-person sessions again with COVID-19 measures in place.

“I think it was a reasonable replacement,” Higgins said of the Zoom option.

Greenshields noted the format of the walking group lends itself well to the current requirements for COVID-19 and distancing as the group meets outside starting at the SS Klondike Mondays at 6 p.m. and walks the Millennium Trail.

Given the pandemic, participants are required to register for the group and prescreen. If they are feeling unwell or have any symptoms they are asked to stay home for the evening.

Greenshields said there have also been some changes to the end of the meeting, as Hospice Yukon can no longer provide a shared snack, thus participants are asked to bring their own snack if they want one.

There’s also a quote or reading presented to the group at the end of the walk. Printed copies of that quote or reading were previously provided, but that is no longer the case due to COVID-19 restrictions. Greenshields said instead it can be emailed to any who are interested in getting a copy.

The pandemic has also resulted in a time that many have to find different ways to deal with grief as they have not been able to gather in large groups with loved ones to share the experience and remember the deceased, Higgins said.

Grief can be lonely and the global pandemic has made it that much more difficult, she noted, describing grief as a “unique, individual experience for everybody”.

Hospice Yukon, both Higgins and Greenshields said, provide a number of services to those who dealing with grief. In addition to the walking group, there are counselling services, healing touch sessions and a library of books on the topic.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Just Posted

Suzanne Greenshields poses for a photo outside Hospice Yukon in Whitehorse on Oct. 7. Years ago when Greenshields found herself grieving the loss of both her parents who died within a short time of one another, she took a friend up on the invite to participate in a grief walking group offered by Hospice Yukon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Grief walking group returns to in-person sessions

Hospice Yukon pleased to resume sessions along the Millennium Trail

Gold-rush era structures lean in to each other on Third Avenue in Dawson City in 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon-made podcast breathes new life into old gold rush tales

A made-in-Whitehorse podcast is breathing new life into old tales. From father-daughter… Continue reading

Glass shards lay under a broken window at Copper Road Veterinary Clinic in Whitehorse on Oct. 13.The Whitehorse veterinary clinic will be closing its doors at the end of the month after what the owner says is harassment has made working conditions intolerable for staff. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Copper Road vet clinic closing at the end of the month due to harassment, owner says

Veterinarian Marina Alpeza says she and her staff are facing constant demands for free service

Diesel generators at Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on June 17. This winter Yukon Energy will be renting 17 portable diesel units at a cost of approximately $4.1 million, double the number of generators from last year. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Government doubles rental of diesel generators from last year

Energy prices will see a steady increase, but not a jump like last year

Wikimedia Commons Chris Irvin, who’s been a Watson Lake councillor for five years and has been serving most recently as deputy mayor, was elected as the southern Yukon town’s mayor in a byelection Oct. 8.
Chris Irvin reflects on new role as Watson Lake’s mayor

Councillor was pleased with support in his bid to run as mayor

Alkan Air hangar in Whitehorse. Alkan Air has filed its response to a lawsuit over a 2019 plane crash that killed a Vancouver geologist on board, denying that there was any negligence on its part or the pilot’s. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Airline filed statement of defence Oct. 7 to lawsuit by spouse of geologist killed in crash

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

A vehicle is seen along Mount Sima Road in Whitehorse on May 12. At its Oct. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the third reading for two separate bylaws that will allow the land sale and transfer agreements of city-owned land — a 127-square-metre piece next to 75 Ortona Ave. and 1.02 hectares of property behind three lots on Mount Sima Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse properties could soon expand

Land sale agreements approved by council

A coho or silver salmon at Smith River Falls Recreation Site on Oct. 22, 2019. (Greg Shine/Bureau of Land Management)
DFO opens fishing for coho salmon on Yukon portion of Tatshenshini River

The opportunity is the first and only one for public harvest of salmon in the territory this season

Applications open for short film funding

The Yukon government has teamed up again with the Harold Greenberg Fund… Continue reading

Feds announce top-up funding

The Yukon will get a $12.4-million top-up from the federal government as… Continue reading

History Hunter: Fake news is old news in the Yukon

If you haven’t heard of the allegations of “fake news” being thrown… Continue reading

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read