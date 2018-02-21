Former bus driver Roger Veilleux inspects his bus before a trip last May. The Greyhound bus route from Fort Nelson to Whitehorse will be discontinued following a review by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Greyhound cleared to end routes in Yukon, northern B.C.

Company says ridership on nine routes has dropped 30 per cent in last five years

The Passenger Transportation Board has approved Greyhound’s proposal to eliminate nine routes across B.C. and the Yukon.

The decision includes Greyhound’s route from Fort Nelson to Whitehorse.

The bus company has said it can no longer subsidize losses on unprofitable routes with revenue from the more profitable routes in the province.

In a decision posted online Wednesday, the board said it can’t force a private business to suffer “significant financial losses indefinitely.”

“Greyhound said that if it eliminates 1.6 million scheduled miles, it can continue to provide 3.7 million scheduled miles of passenger bus service in central and southern B.C.,” the decision reads.

Greyhound has said the nine routes set to be eliminated on May 31 have seen a 30-per-cent decrease in ridership over the last five years, amounting to a loss of $35,000 per day.

More to come.

