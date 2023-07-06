Green street re-construction underway

The re-construction of green streets in Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend neighborhood is continuing while landscaping will follow, according to a Yukon government release issued on June 28.

Whistle Bend homeowners on green streets bought their homes expecting pedestrian-only paved pathways with greenspace, trees and lighting in front of their homes, and a lane in the back. This expectation was based on their purchase contracts with the Yukon government. Instead, the homes have six-metre wide fire lanes. These lanes now have to be rebuilt and the fire hydrants will be moved to laneways.

“Work has begun on the green street between Sadie and Luella lanes as well as the green street between Chance and Scotia lanes by reducing the paved paths to three metres wide, reflecting what the City of Whitehorse heard during their public input sessions in October 2022,” according to the Yukon government statement.

The green street between Tanana and Iditarod lanes, the statement said, will also see paving of the three-metre path, grading and deep excavations along the mid-point pedestrian trail to install hydrants in both laneways for emergency access.

Excavations along the path may impact adjacent lot owners and require one or more power shut-offs, per the release.

The number of residents that will be impacted by the construction is not yet determined.

Yukon Party MLA for Porter Creek Centre Yvonne Clarke told the News that about 60 lots in total were affected.

The government statement added that affected residents will be notified in advance.

“I’m happy the government is fixing this issue and I’m sure residents are relieved that government is finally doing the right thing and delivering the green street as promised,” she said, noting that too much time has been wasted on the project.

On the costs of the project, Clarke said the Yukon Party has been asking Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn but he wouldn’t disclose that information.

“This has been a long and frustrating process for owners of homes on green streets,” she said.

“It’s just how the Liberal government manages projects. They need to make sure that they have learned their lessons and not make the same mistake again like they did on this project.”

