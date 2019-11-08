The original front entrance of the federal building at 419 Range R. in Whitehorse on Oct. 29, after being blocked off to the public. After having vacated the building for almost two weeks, workers returned Nov. 4 but are using an alternate entry. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Government workers return to Range Road building

The building had been evacuated in October.

Yukon and federal government staff who were moved out of their work place Oct. 22 have returned to their offices at 419 Range Rd.

The workers had been based out of temporary locations for close to two weeks after the building was evacuated and closed.

“The federal building at 419 Range Road in Whitehorse, Yukon, reopened to staff and the public on November 4, 2019, with a new temporary primary entrance,” Erin Macpherson, spokesperson with Public Services and Procurement Canada, wrote in an emailed statement.

The building was evacuated and shut due to a section of sidewalk that had collapsed near the main entrance.

Subsequent assessments determined there were no issues with the building’s foundation and that it was safe for occupancy.

“The front entrance will remain closed to employees and the public for the time being until the necessary work is completed,” Macpherson said. “Public Services and Procurement Canada is looking at options to address the collapsed section of the sidewalk over the coming weeks and will work closely with other departments occupying the building to keep them informed of upcoming work and next steps.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

