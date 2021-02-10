Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Are you in the market for 10 identical chairs? Always wanted to be the proud owner of a doctor’s office weigh scale? Feeling teenage nostalgia and wishing you could Zoom from an authentic high school desk?

Or maybe you have a plan to turn your living room into a jungle of fake plants?

If so, then the Yukon government has a deal for you.

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload.

Current offerings include a selection of office furniture, fake plants, as well as a 2009 Arctic Cat with “mechanical and electrical issues.” Judging by the number of bids, plenty of Yukoners think they can handle those issues — especially if the price is right. Bids started for the snow machine at $100 and are now up to around $1,000 with 15 more days remaining.

Other items currently for sale include a lot of tires, a large safe, projector screens and an outboard motor. Everything is sold “as is” and must be picked up within 10 days.

“This new online platform will allow us to sell surplus government items more efficiently and conveniently while providing more access for Yukoners across the territory,” said Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn in a statement.

The government says surplus items for sale will include office furniture, vehicles and machinery from around the territory.

The Govdeals.ca platform functions like other online auction sellers. Items on the website can be bid on using PayPal, credit cards for purchases up to $5,000 or wire transfers for purchases over $5,000.

The same platform is used in 850 jurisdictions across Canada, including Dawson Creek, B.C.; Fort McMurray, Alta.; and Ottawa.

