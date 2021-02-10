On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

Are you in the market for 10 identical chairs? Always wanted to be the proud owner of a doctor’s office weigh scale? Feeling teenage nostalgia and wishing you could Zoom from an authentic high school desk?

Or maybe you have a plan to turn your living room into a jungle of fake plants?

If so, then the Yukon government has a deal for you.

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload.

Current offerings include a selection of office furniture, fake plants, as well as a 2009 Arctic Cat with “mechanical and electrical issues.” Judging by the number of bids, plenty of Yukoners think they can handle those issues — especially if the price is right. Bids started for the snow machine at $100 and are now up to around $1,000 with 15 more days remaining.

Other items currently for sale include a lot of tires, a large safe, projector screens and an outboard motor. Everything is sold “as is” and must be picked up within 10 days.

“This new online platform will allow us to sell surplus government items more efficiently and conveniently while providing more access for Yukoners across the territory,” said Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn in a statement.

The government says surplus items for sale will include office furniture, vehicles and machinery from around the territory.

The Govdeals.ca platform functions like other online auction sellers. Items on the website can be bid on using PayPal, credit cards for purchases up to $5,000 or wire transfers for purchases over $5,000.

The same platform is used in 850 jurisdictions across Canada, including Dawson Creek, B.C.; Fort McMurray, Alta.; and Ottawa.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions

Just Posted

The Yukon Employees’ Union is calling on the Yukon government to ensure workers don’t need to use sick days if they have reactions to the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine does not contain the live virus or make a person more vulnerable to sickness, but it does trigger an immune response that can mimic COVID-19 symptoms while the body builds immunity. Most commonly the response can produce a headache, fatigue or localized pain and muscle aches. These symptoms are normal and indicate that the vaccine is working. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions

Department says the situation is being handled appropriately

A tribute to Joe Loutchan behind the bar at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse, where he played for more than 25 years. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Remembering the ‘fiddler on the loose’

Joe Loutchan, beloved Yukon musician, died earlier this month at 82

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 10, 2021

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file A salmon swims near the Whitehorse fish ladder.
Four-year study suggests only a third of tagged fish made it through Whitehorse fish ladder

Only 200 fish were counted at the fish ladder in 2020

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning on Feb. 9 after the building’s heat went out. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Broken heat system closes Golden Horn Elementary

Golden Horn Elementary School closed mid-morning today after the building’s heat went… Continue reading

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

A cyclist rides along the Millenium Trail in downtown Whitehorse on a chilly Feb. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Golden Horn Elementary students head back to class after heating issue fixed

Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot… Continue reading

Caribou graze on the greening tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska in June, 2001. Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead as President Joe Biden begins his term in the United States. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire file)
Legislation proposed in United States to protect ANWR

Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead… Continue reading

A person leaves the Whitehorse Public Library on Feb. 4. As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file The Yukon government sign in front of the main administraton building on Second Avenue. The Yukon government is promising full-time kindergarten in rural areas and a fixed cost for childcare, but details are still forthcoming.
Yukon government says more affordable childcare coming

Opposition party focused on timeline for universal daycare promise

Archivist Lesley Buchan recently laid out a selection of documents from the large Roy Minter collection held at the Yukon Archives. Similar collections, large and small from thousands of donors, are part of the Yukon’s “memory bank,” now carefully stored in climate controlled vaults on the Yukon University campus. (Gates collection/Submitted)
History Hunter: Exploring Yukon’s history attic

Do you have some valued family heirloom — a photo album, a… Continue reading

asdf
EDITORIAL: Support Rendezvous or don’t, but ask why

If you’ve been reading social media — and really, it shouldn’t be… Continue reading

Most Read