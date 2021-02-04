Golden Predator reports 2020 drill results at Brewery Creek

The company is planning to finish their feasibility study by the first quarter of 2021

Golden Predator has reported 2020 drill results at the Brewery Creek Mine site, pictured in this undated file photo. (Submitted/Golden Predator)

Golden Predator has reported 2020 drill results at the Brewery Creek Mine site.

The company announced initial results from 16 of 32 drill holes completed in the northeast area of the project between the Golden and Lucky sites, showing a “significant thicknesses of gold mineralization” according to a release.

The most recent resource estimates are that Brewery Creek has 22.2 million metric tons of indicated oxide resource averaging 1.11 grams per ton (789,000 oz) gold and 16.8 million metric tons of inferred oxide resource averaging 0.92 g/t (497,000 oz) gold.

The Brewery Creek Mine was operated by Viceroy Minerals Corporation from 1996 to 2002, before it was put into temporary closure in 2002 amid falling gold prices. The project was acquired entirely by Predator in 2012.

Approximately 280,000 oz of gold was produced from the site when it was operational under Viceroy. It’s estimated there is approximately 850,000 oz. still to be mined, with half of that in the current licensed area and the remainder in areas that are being eyed for future expansion.

The company intends to restart mining in the area and is currently studying the 180-square-kilometre property for economic viability. Brewery Creek Mine is located 55 km east of Dawson City.

The company is planning to finish their feasibility study by the first quarter of 2021.

Golden Predator says much of the previous infrastructure exists on the site, and the mine’s existing quartz mining license and water license are still valid. The company has the support of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in for existing plans.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

mining