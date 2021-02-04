Golden Predator has reported 2020 drill results at the Brewery Creek Mine site, pictured in this undated file photo. (Submitted/Golden Predator)

Golden Predator has reported 2020 drill results at the Brewery Creek Mine site, pictured in this undated file photo. (Submitted/Golden Predator)

Golden Predator reports 2020 drill results at Brewery Creek

The company is planning to finish their feasibility study by the first quarter of 2021

Golden Predator has reported 2020 drill results at the Brewery Creek Mine site.

The company announced initial results from 16 of 32 drill holes completed in the northeast area of the project between the Golden and Lucky sites, showing a “significant thicknesses of gold mineralization” according to a release.

The most recent resource estimates are that Brewery Creek has 22.2 million metric tons of indicated oxide resource averaging 1.11 grams per ton (789,000 oz) gold and 16.8 million metric tons of inferred oxide resource averaging 0.92 g/t (497,000 oz) gold.

The Brewery Creek Mine was operated by Viceroy Minerals Corporation from 1996 to 2002, before it was put into temporary closure in 2002 amid falling gold prices. The project was acquired entirely by Predator in 2012.

Approximately 280,000 oz of gold was produced from the site when it was operational under Viceroy. It’s estimated there is approximately 850,000 oz. still to be mined, with half of that in the current licensed area and the remainder in areas that are being eyed for future expansion.

The company intends to restart mining in the area and is currently studying the 180-square-kilometre property for economic viability. Brewery Creek Mine is located 55 km east of Dawson City.

The company is planning to finish their feasibility study by the first quarter of 2021.

Golden Predator says much of the previous infrastructure exists on the site, and the mine’s existing quartz mining license and water license are still valid. The company has the support of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in for existing plans.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keeping homes safe through the winter
Next story
Tendering process begins for new Kluane First Nation school in Burwash Landing

Just Posted

Maura Forrest/Yukon News file The Yukon government and Kluane First Nation have begun the process of building a new school in Burwash Landing.
Tendering process begins for new Kluane First Nation school in Burwash Landing

“That element of our community is missing.”

Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens carries the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 28, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
Sabres 1-2 over last three games, Cozens held pointless

A Feb. 2 game against the Islanders was postponed

Yukon’s reaction to Rendezvous name change ‘unacceptable, frightening:’ society

Sourdough Rendezvous Society issued a letter explaining name change; decrying harrassment

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. Whitehorse’s city staff and council have responded to concerns regarding taxi safety circulating social media and reported by the News last week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
City issued 26 taxi violation tickets in 2020: bylaw services

City council and staff addressed recent concerns regarding taxi safety on Jan. 2

The first vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the Yukon held by Clarissa Wall, Health and Social Services communications and social marketing analyst, in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. It is possible that the Yukon will receive a smaller shipment of the vaccine than originally expected after the federal government announced Moderna is cutting back on vaccine delivery numbers next week. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Moderna shortage sees Yukon getting fewer vaccine doses than expected

Second doses will go ahead, but the shortage is expected to impact mass vaccine clinic

adsf
Today’s mailbax: Rendezvous

Letters to the editor published Feb. 3, 2021

Golden Predator has reported 2020 drill results at the Brewery Creek Mine site, pictured in this undated file photo. (Submitted/Golden Predator)
Golden Predator reports 2020 drill results at Brewery Creek

The company is planning to finish their feasibility study by the first quarter of 2021

A haze hangs over downtown Whitehorse on a frigid winter morning. The Whitehorse Fire Department is reminding residents of how to keep their homes safe during extreme cold. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Keeping homes safe through the winter

As Yukoners continue to bundle up against the colder winter temperatures of… Continue reading

Celia Wright is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act , after her eviction notice was revoked. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legal challenge against SCAN Act refiled

A Whitehorse woman is still pursuing legal action against the Safer Communities… Continue reading

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St., next to a new development at 1306 Centennial St. in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. City council members were presented with a public hearing report on the proposed rezoning of the lot from the current Residential Single Detached to Residential Multiple Housing (modified) zone during the Feb. 1 meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Concerns expressed over Porter Creek rezoning

Eight unit development proposed for 1308 Centennial St.

A dirt biker races through a treed path during a harescramble race in Whitehorse on Sep. 19, 2020. The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to combat the environmental impacts of all-terrain vehicles. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Off-road vehicles restricted in three management areas

The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects thanks to grant funding.
More than $40,000 awarded in filmmaking grants

Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects… Continue reading

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to discuss airport regulations and a 10-year aviation investment strategy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Aviation Committee responds to airport regulations, 10-year plan

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to… Continue reading

Most Read