Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Get your camping permits ready, Yukon.

On April 30, several of the territory’s campgrounds will be serviced and accessible. Those campgrounds include: Klondike River, Kusawa, Marsh Lake, Million Dollar Falls, Pine Lake, Squanga Lake, Takhini River, Teslin Lake, Tombstone, Twin Lakes, Watson Lake, and Wolf Creek.

On Monday, Congdon Creek (not including the tent enclosure), Conrad, Dezadeash Lake, Five Mile Lake, Lake Creek, and Snag Junction were also added to the list of available campgrounds that can be enjoyed starting April 30.

As part of the Yukon government’s 10-year parks strategy announced on Sept. 24, campgrounds are opening earlier this year.

“A commitment was made to expand service and the camping season. We heard from the community and people want to use the campgrounds more,” said parks information officer Scott Cameron.

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will open April 30. The rest, Cameron said, will open once they become accessible. The thing delaying the opening of the other campgrounds comes down to one word. Snow.

“Due to access we can’t get all of them open,” said Cameron. “The others will be open as soon as possible.”

Cameron added that although some of the campgrounds are clear of snow, the long access roads to them can’t be used yet.

It has taken the parks staff a lot of hard work to prepare the campgrounds for use.

“We’ve been out there the past month doing lots of snow clearing,” said Cameron. “We’ve been doing more prep than in an average year. We’ve gotten outhouses and wood bins ready.”

Cameron expects there will be lots of excitement throughout the territory about the opening of campgrounds, and wants to remind everyone that they must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“People will need to follow the orders from the chief medical officer,” Cameron said. “You can’t self-isolate in the campgrounds or parks and those transiting through the Yukon can’t use them.”

Cameron said there will be excitement about the opening, but wanted to encourage people to be courteous of others so everyone can enjoy the parks equally.

“First you need to get a permit and then register at the campground,” said Cameron. “It is first-come-first-serve. There is no holding a site for others. We want fair and equitable access for everyone.”

He added that people can’t leave a site unoccupied for more than 24 hours.

“That will be enforced,” said Cameron.

The Yukon had its first wildfire, a 0.2-hectare grass fire near the Deep Creek subdivision north of Whitehorse. Cameron said the campgrounds are equipped for safe burning.

“We encourage safe fires,” said Cameron. “Please burn fires in the designated pits. They are deep, metal, and are safe. We are confident in that.”

For those wanting to hear the latest updates about the territory’s campgrounds, Cameron encourages them to visit yukon.ca/camping.

