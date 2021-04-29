The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will be open this weekend. The others will open as soon as they become accessible.

Get your camping permits ready, Yukon.

On April 30, several of the territory’s campgrounds will be serviced and accessible. Those campgrounds include: Klondike River, Kusawa, Marsh Lake, Million Dollar Falls, Pine Lake, Squanga Lake, Takhini River, Teslin Lake, Tombstone, Twin Lakes, Watson Lake, and Wolf Creek.

On Monday, Congdon Creek (not including the tent enclosure), Conrad, Dezadeash Lake, Five Mile Lake, Lake Creek, and Snag Junction were also added to the list of available campgrounds that can be enjoyed starting April 30.

As part of the Yukon government’s 10-year parks strategy announced on Sept. 24, campgrounds are opening earlier this year.

“A commitment was made to expand service and the camping season. We heard from the community and people want to use the campgrounds more,” said parks information officer Scott Cameron.

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will open April 30. The rest, Cameron said, will open once they become accessible. The thing delaying the opening of the other campgrounds comes down to one word. Snow.

“Due to access we can’t get all of them open,” said Cameron. “The others will be open as soon as possible.”

Cameron added that although some of the campgrounds are clear of snow, the long access roads to them can’t be used yet.

It has taken the parks staff a lot of hard work to prepare the campgrounds for use.

“We’ve been out there the past month doing lots of snow clearing,” said Cameron. “We’ve been doing more prep than in an average year. We’ve gotten outhouses and wood bins ready.”

Cameron expects there will be lots of excitement throughout the territory about the opening of campgrounds, and wants to remind everyone that they must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“People will need to follow the orders from the chief medical officer,” Cameron said. “You can’t self-isolate in the campgrounds or parks and those transiting through the Yukon can’t use them.”

Cameron said there will be excitement about the opening, but wanted to encourage people to be courteous of others so everyone can enjoy the parks equally.

“First you need to get a permit and then register at the campground,” said Cameron. “It is first-come-first-serve. There is no holding a site for others. We want fair and equitable access for everyone.”

He added that people can’t leave a site unoccupied for more than 24 hours.

“That will be enforced,” said Cameron.

The Yukon had its first wildfire, a 0.2-hectare grass fire near the Deep Creek subdivision north of Whitehorse. Cameron said the campgrounds are equipped for safe burning.

“We encourage safe fires,” said Cameron. “Please burn fires in the designated pits. They are deep, metal, and are safe. We are confident in that.”

For those wanting to hear the latest updates about the territory’s campgrounds, Cameron encourages them to visit yukon.ca/camping.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Camping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth Panel on Climate Change meets face-to-face in Whitehorse

Just Posted

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will be open this weekend. The others will open as soon as they become accessible.

Premier Sandy Silver and Kate White announced their agreement to stabilize the Liberal minority government in Whitehorse on April 28. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon NDP pledges to support Liberals in Legislative Assembly until 2023

Commitments include a safe supply agreement, rent caps and universal dental plan

Whitehorse Glacier Bears swimmer Selene Brown, 13, racing in the Yukon Championships mixed 400 SC meter freestyle event on April 24. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Swimmers make the plunge at weekend’s Yukon Championships

COVID-19 restrictions did not deter the Whitehorse Glacier Bears from holding its Yukon Championships over the weekend.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley, right, speaks on Aug. 26, 2020. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
COVID-19-related death took place outside the territory

“Stay with us Yukoners, we will see change shortly,” Hanley said.

A cyclist rides along Fourth Avenue in Whitehorse on October 15, 2019. The city has adopted its first e-bike bylaw. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
E-bike bylaw now in place for Whitehorse

Council adopts new bylaw despite opposition heard

Northern Enviro Services was charged in court on April 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Company fined $60,000 for unauthorized burning in Watson Lake

The investigation was for incidents that took place between 2018 and 2019.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Bylaw would close laneway behind city hall

Public hearing set for May 10

Diane McLeod-McKay, the information and privacy commissioner for Yukon, announced last Thursday the development of a small custodians, health care providers/operators, a tool kit to help them navigate the territorys 2016 Health and Information Privacy and Management Act. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Information and Privacy Commissioner creates tool kit for custodians to meet HIPMA obligations

The Information and Privacy Commissioner for Yukon, Diane McLeod-McKay developed a new resource to help small custodians navigate the Health and Information Privacy and Management Act.

The territory had its first wildfire of the season April 26 near the Deep Creek Subdivision north of Whitehorse. The grass fire was contained by Hootalinqua Fire Department, three wildland firefighters, and an emergency response officer. Yukon Government/submitted.
Season’s first wildfire blazes near Deep Creek subdivision

A 0.2 hectare wildfire was contained near Deep Creek subdivision near Whitehorse. The public is reminded to enjoy fires safely, as this time of year the fire dangers are high after the snow melts.

Azreil Allen, Abeer Ahmad and Min Stad (from left to right) brainstorm climate solutions in a rural communities focus group at the Yukon Youth Panel on Climate Change’s first face-to-face meeting on April 24 and 25. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Youth Panel on Climate Change meets face-to-face in Whitehorse

The 13 panelists met on April 24 and 25

The Yukon Coroner’s Service, Dawson City RCMP, and Yukon Worker’s Compensation Health and Safety Board’s Occupational Health and Safety Branch were notified of a death at the Stuart Placer Ltd. placer mine April 23. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)
Man dead after bulldozing accident at mine site near Dawson City

Richard Matthew “Red” Cull died after losing control of a D-10N Caterpillar bulldozer and falling down an embankment last Friday.

A Main Street business shows its new hours cut back due to COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 31, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon businesses reported lost revenue, obstacles in 2020: YBS

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics released a report on COVID-19’s impact on business this week

In a statement, Yukon RCMP stated that after it received multiple reports of child luring in 2020, an investigation led to the arrest and charges of child luring and possession of child pornography for four suspects. (Submitted)
Reports of child luring led to arrests

Investigation resulted in arrests and charges across the country and in the United States

Most Read