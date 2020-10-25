Get flu vaccine, Yukon government urges

The Yukon government is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine this year, saying that with COVID-19, it’s “more important than ever.” (Black Press file)

The Yukon government is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine this year, saying that with COVID-19, it’s “more important than ever.”

The influenza vaccine has been available to vulnerable Yukoners, such as people with chronic medical conditions, people ages 65 and older, pregnant women and young children, since Oct. 19, the government said in a press release that day.

It will become available to the rest of the public on Oct. 26.

“The vaccine is safe and available to everyone over the age of six months free of charge through local health centres in the communities, and the Coast High Country Inn Convention Centre, located at 4051 Fourth Avenue in Whitehorse. In addition, certain pharmacists within Whitehorse will be offering flu shots this year,” the press release says.

Yukoners can find a flu shot clinic via the Yukon government’s website.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Yukon health and social services