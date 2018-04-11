Gasoline tanker spills fuel after Alaska Highway crash

Highway still closed as officials investigate

A tanker truck carrying gasoline went off the Alaska Highway at kilometre 845, about 5 kilometres west of Fireside, the evening of April 10.

Sgt. Kent Langley of the Watson Lake RCMP said the call came in to RCMP around 2 a.m. on April 11.

At that time, there was no report of a rupture on the truck. It has since been determined one of the truck’s tanks did rupture and spilled fuel.

The highway is currently closed. Langley said there are only a couple of southbound vehicles stuck, but roughly 70 vehicles have been held up in the northbound lane.

Langley said he wasn’t aware of any injuries. There’s no word on how much fuel may have spilled.

At 2 p.m. on April 11, Langley said RCMP were waiting for assistance from B.C. Environment officials, including an officer en route from Fort St. John, and help from the Fort St. John fire department. Both were expected to be on the scene by this afternoon.

Once the scene is assessed, police will have a better idea of how long the highway will be closed.

More to come

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon assistant deputy minister of justice calls WCC ‘my hotel,’ justice system ‘travel agents’
Next story
City of Whitehorse, union reach agreement on essential services ahead of mediation

Just Posted

Guild Hall play transforms theatre experience into high-stakes spelling bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs until April 21

UPDATED: Former Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Joe Linklater dead at 54

Linklater, an outspoken Gwich’in leader, died in Old Crow April 8. His funeral is April 13

Gasoline tanker spills fuel after Alaska Highway crash

Highway still closed as officials investigate

Tagish dog rescue owner’s application to relocate dogs dismissed

Shelley Cuthbert asked appeal court permission to move dogs to Carcross instead of surrendering them

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Father Mouchet Memorial Loppet brings Old Crow community together

‘We get more and more folks coming out and the community gets a little bit more involved’

Salmon restoration project to continue despite fire, says Ta’an Kwäch’än Council

‘This is a well-established and healthy project, dear to the hearts of the Ta’an people’

Yukon Legal Aid receives additional $241k in funding

Executive director David Christie says the additional funding has been needed for years

Yukon Fish and Game Association opposes C-71

Gordon Zealand | Special to the News The Yukon Fish and Game… Continue reading

Use it or lose it: Our new flight to Juneau

Or you can keep chipping away at War and Peace on the ferry

Talk the talk on distracted driving

Our choice of language matters. The 2018 Auto Dealers Against Distracted Driving… Continue reading

Geoffroy-Gagnon ends season with Canada Cup gold, NorAm bronze and World Cup debut

‘It feels good to be able to go into the offseason knowing there isn’t much more I could have done’

Dahria Beatty wins Arctic Circle Race in Sisimiut, Greenland

‘I finished the first day and said, “Oh, this is not so bad”’

Most Read