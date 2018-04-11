Gasoline tanker spills fuel after Alaska Highway crash

A tanker truck carrying gasoline went off the Alaska Highway at kilometre 845, about 5 kilometres west of Fireside, the evening of April 10.

Sgt. Kent Langley of the Watson Lake RCMP said the call came in to RCMP around 2 a.m. on April 11.

At that time, there was no report of a rupture on the truck. It has since been determined one of the truck’s tanks did rupture and spilled fuel.

The highway is currently closed. Langley said there are only a couple of southbound vehicles stuck, but roughly 70 vehicles have been held up in the northbound lane.

Langley said he wasn’t aware of any injuries. There’s no word on how much fuel may have spilled.

At 2 p.m. on April 11, Langley said RCMP were waiting for assistance from B.C. Environment officials, including an officer en route from Fort St. John, and help from the Fort St. John fire department. Both were expected to be on the scene by this afternoon.

Once the scene is assessed, police will have a better idea of how long the highway will be closed.

More to come

