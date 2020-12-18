Funding provided to local artists, organizations

Yukon Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse Oct. 5. The Yukon government will dole out $321,229 to artists and organizations offering arts programs around the territory. (Jackie Hong/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government will dole out $321,229 to artists and organizations offering arts programs around the territory.

In a Dec. 11 statement, the territory announced funding had been provided through the Arts Fund, Advanced Artist Award and On Yukon Time programs.

The largest sum is coming through the Advanced Artist Award with funding for it through Yukon Lotteries doubled this round to $150,000.

A total of 25 artists have received support for their work in sculpture, carving, illustration, music, dance, writing and more with individual grant amounts ranging from $906 to $10,000. The Advanced Artist Award provides funding to established artists who already have had work publicly exhibited.

Meanwhile the Arts Fund is directed at groups “that foster artistic development and engage the public” with $96,000 doled out to six groups for performances, displays and arts programs. The Arts Fund grants range from $10,000 to $30,000.

Finally, the On Yukon Time program, which provides funding to artists in the territory impacted by COVID-19, awarded $74,629 to 20 recipients including musicians, illustrators, and organizations hosting arts programs and more with the individual amounts ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.

“The Government of Yukon is proud to provide support to these amazing Yukon artists and community arts organizations,” Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean said. “We thank them for their contributions and continued resilience through the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our diverse and vibrant arts sector plays an essential role in Yukoner’s lives and in the health and well-being of our communities. I look forward to seeing their creative work.”

Arts