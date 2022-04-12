Funding approved for 11 housing projects

Fifth intake of Housing Initiatives Fund will see 182 homes built throughout the territory

More than 180 new homes will be built throughout the territory thanks to funding from the territory’s Housing Initiatives Fund.

The Yukon government announced 11 housing projects approved for funding that will see a total of 182 homes built in Carmacks, Dawson City, Haines Junction, Mayo, Watson Lake and Whitehorse. Funding has also been approved for two housing project development concepts that could eventually result in another 80 homes in the territory.

“The Housing Initiative Fund is creating affordable homes across the territory that meet the needs of Yukoners,” Ranj Pillai, the minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation, said in a statement. “Over the past four years, the fund has helped build hundreds of affordable homes in our territory and this intake will see an additional 155 affordable homes reach the market.”

In total the fund has committed over $20 million for construction of more than 590 homes across the territory, including 480 affordable homes.

This intake will see $1 million go to each Champagne and Aishihik First Nations to build 10 new homes in Haines Junction; the Liard First Nation to build 15 new homes in Watson Lake; along with a number of organizations to build homes in Whitehorse including the Safe at Home Society for their continued work to renovate the former High Country Inn to 55 affordable housing units, HTTVB Real Property Inc. for 15 new homes, Northern Community Land Trust for 32 homes, and the Kwanlin Dün First Nation for 13 new homes.

A further $800,000 will go to the Carmacks Development Corporation for eight new housing units in Carmacks, while $640,000 will go to the First Nation of Na-cho Nyäk Dun for eight new housing units in Mayo.

A combined $560,000 will be put towards four new homes in Whitehorse, two in the Mendenhall area east of Whitehorse, and one in Dawson City.

As for the projects being developed, the government noted $20,000 has been approved for each the Grey Mountain Housing Society, which is working to develop a 60-unit project, and Connective, which is working on a 20-unit project.

The Yukon government noted this intake gave additional consideration for projects that prioritized the needs of seniors, those who earn less than Yukon Housing Corporation’s household income limits, those experiencing homelessness, First Nations, and youth between the ages of 18 and 25, as well as projects that support staff housing solutions for businesses and government.

The next intake for the Housing Initiatives Fund will be in November.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Housing