A person uses a glucometer to check their blood sugar level at home. The Yukon government will now fund continuous glucose monitoring systems for type 1 diabetics after local advocates began asking for donations from businesses to make up for a lack of government coverage. (123rf.com)

Full funding announced for continuous Type 1 diabetes management systems

An earlier decision by the government indicated a cheaper, less functional system would be covered

The Yukon government will now fund continuous glucose monitoring systems for Type 1 diabetics after local advocates began asking for donations from businesses to make up for a lack of government coverage.

“We recognize the challenges Yukoners and families who live with Type 1 diabetes face on a daily basis which is why we are expanding our funding to fully cover both flash and continuous glucose monitors,” said Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost in a statement.

On Sept. 16 the government faced a backlash from the T1D Support Group after announcing only a more limited tool – called flash glucose monitors – would be funded for adults.

The group began soliciting donations from local businesses in order to fund the monitoring devices for adults. On Oct. 1 the government announced that they would expand coverage after all.

“We thank and appreciate the local businesses who have come forward to support individuals with type 1 diabetes through the Yukon T1D Support Network,” Frost said.

“I think that was the power of social media to give that extra pressure that we’ve been trying to put on them. The Yukon Party’s been helping, the NDP has been helping, for several years now to say like this is a medical need,” said Nash, a member of the Yukon T1D Support Network.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. This means the body has trouble regulating blood sugar. Complications from diabetes can result in low energy levels and at its most severe, a coma or death.

Approximately 250 people in the Yukon have Type 1 diabetes, according to the government.

Continuous glucose monitoring systems can be life-changing, according to Nash, but they also range from $3,000 to $6,000 a year and can be out of reach for many families.

Nash’s 13-year-old daughter began using a constant glucose monitor four years ago. It has allowed her to play hockey, sleep through the night and stay safe with multiple people able to watch her levels.

She said she is relieved that her daughter won’t lose that safety net when she ages out of the previously defined coverage.

“It makes a huge difference. It is a life-threatening autoimmune disease. It’s very hard to say it, but you could die at any given night. That’s a lot of pressure to put on an 18-year-old,” Nash said.

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon said he hopes that the Liberal Party also plans to make an apology to families accompanying the announcement of extended coverage.

“There’s been nothing but uncertainty from this government on this issue for the last year and a half,” Dixon said.

“Let’s congratulate the T1D Support Network. Let’s congratulate those people on the ground. And let’s make sure we thank the businesses who saw this as a problem and were ready to put their own money on the line,” added NDP leader Kate White.

Yukon is now the first jurisdiction in Canada that fully covers continuous glucose monitors. Flash monitors are funded in Ontario and Quebec.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon health and social services

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Input sought on proposed trail plan
Next story
RBC says no direct funding for oil and gas in ANWR

Just Posted

Yukon University students fined $700 each for failing to self-isolate

Students had entered communal residence and Whitehorse campus, leading it to be closed for two days

Full funding announced for continuous Type 1 diabetes management systems

An earlier decision by the government indicated a cheaper, less functional system would be covered

Whitehorse Legion plans for a very different Remembrance Day

Small ceremonies could be complemented by virtual events

Minister unveils six new designs for Yukon tourism banners

The banners, for the second time in a row, feature artwork all made by women, tourism minister noted

U Kon Echelon hosts second cross-country mountain bike race

The race drew nearly two dozen participants

Search underway for lawyers to take on Pelly Crossing murder case

The Yukon Legal Services Society (YLSS) is canvassing for lawyers to represent… Continue reading

RBC says no direct funding for oil and gas in ANWR

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is the first Canadian bank to… Continue reading

Input sought on proposed trail plan

Delegate calls for trail designation changes

School councils established

Vote sees 282 cast ballots at five schools

Yukon Forum held

The premier and Yukon government cabinet met with the Council of Yukon… Continue reading

Black Street stairs closed

Those who use the Black Street stairs will have to make their… Continue reading

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Dawson defamation case

The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear the case of… Continue reading

Changes coming to annual food drive

The annual fall food drive for the Whitehorse Food Bank is set… Continue reading

Most Read