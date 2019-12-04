Freedom Trails responds to lawsuit

A statement of defence was to the Yukon Supreme Court on Nov. 19.

The owners of a horse-riding therapy association and the land it uses have responded to a lawsuit from a woman alleging she was injured after the lift helping her to dismount a horse broke.

Judy Fortin, who owns the Freedom Trails Therapeutic Riding Association, and Andre Fortin, who co-owns the Freedom Trails property, filed a statement of defence to the Yukon Supreme Court on Nov. 19.

Elise Versa Estey filed a lawsuit against the Fortins in March. She alleges she suffered life-changing injuries after a lift that was assisting her with dismounting a horse in July 2018 following a therapy ride broke. Estey claims the subsequent fall to the ground left her with a fractured neck, spine and pelvis, and alleges that the Fortins’ negligence caused the accident.

In their statement of defence, the Fortins deny that Estey was injured, and that if she was, it was not their fault but that of the lift maker’s. The document also says Estey “voluntarily assumed the risk of using the premises,” and are asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed with legal costs awarded to them.

The lift maker, Tollos Inc., filed a statement of defence earlier this year also denying it was responsible for what happened.

Previous story
Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Just Posted

Relatives of pedestrian struck in 2001 urge change after latest fatality at the intersection

‘I don’t know what the solution is, but I just think something needs to be done’

Northern premiers call for ‘greater support’ from feds to fight climate change

The 13 premiers met in Mississauga on Dec. 2

Armed with a rubber chicken, Crash Test Dummies drummer visits the WCC

“I’m just a guy trying to make the world a better place with small increments of happiness”

Whitehorse Transit – there could soon be an app for that

The app would provide real-time information on the bus schedule

Multiple charges, including attempted murder, following downtown Whitehorse shooting

The two men made rare evening appearances in Yukon court

Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Ministry has spent $300K to date on work to clear rockslide

Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The one-day tournament featured nearly a dozen teams from Whitehorse, Dawson City and Teslin

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plan for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors victorious at 2019 Senior Girls Volleyball Championships to win rare Triple Crown

The F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors girls volleyball team did what few… Continue reading

Wann Road transitional home to open next week

A Wann Road home offering transitional support will officially open next week,… Continue reading

Diving with Jens: How to keep your vehicle warm on long winter nights

Keeping your battery warm prevents it from freezing and ensures dependable starting after a cold night

6,000 electric vehicles in the Yukon

It seems clear that there will be a lot more electric vehicles on Yukon roads in 2030

Most Read