Fourth person recovers from COVID-19

No new cases in the territory.

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, update the territory on the COVID-19 situation during a live press conference in Whitehorse on March 27. Of the six confirmed cases in the Yukon, four are now considered recovered. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the Yukon and another person who had the disease is now considered recovered.

Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gave an update on April 3.

The territory’s cases remain at six. A fourth person has completely recovered from COVID-19.

“I think that puts us in good shape to take a breather this weekend,” Hanley said.

Hanley said those that have tested positive for COVID-19, are a contact of a case and required to self-isolate, or are experiencing symptoms must stay inside.

Those who are self-isolating but have not tested positive, are asymptomatic and are not in isolation due to contact tracing may go outside, provided they observe all social distancing and public health orders in effect.

“Going outside does not mean a long snowmobile ride, that is not self-isolation,” Hanley said.

He said going for a walk on a remote hiking trail would be acceptable and that if you see someone, particularly anyone you know to be in self-isolation, to keep your distance.

Silver said it is better to act as if you have the virus and you don’t want to spread it, rather than as if you are trying to avoid the virus.

He asked everyone to consider how small and connected the Yukon is; everyone is linked to each other.

“We are all in this together,” Silver said.

He said he hopes no one gives into boredom and stops self-isolating and social distancing.

Silver wanted to thank all of the essential and critical workers still on the job.

“You keep the Yukon running,” Silver said.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus