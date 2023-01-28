Four anti-crime, victim services projects funded by Yukon government

The Yukon government is getting behind crime prevention and victim services projects with more than $170,000 in funding.

Four projects are receiving the funding they applied for last fall through the Crime Prevention and Victim Services Trust, which funds Yukon organizations twice a year.

The applications for funding submitted by First Nations, municipal governments, non-profit organizations and school councils or boards are reviewed by a board of trustees. The board is made up of representatives from the territorial government, First Nations governments, organizations dedicated to seeking equality and the RCMP. Lareina Twardochleb, the chair of the board, thanked all applicants for applying and encouraged all Yukon communities to consider local solutions for issues and apply for the next round of funding.

“Our communities and organizations make a range of meaningful and motivating contributions to our overall safety and well-being so Yukoners can continue to thrive. I am pleased that the funding provided through the Crime Prevention and Victim Services Trust continues to support local, innovative projects designed to make our communities safer and more supportive for everyone,” said Tracy-Anne McPhee, the Yukon’s minister of Justice.

The recipients of the funding whose successful applications were announced Jan. 19 are: Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Society Yukon (FASSY), Liard First Nation, The Nelson Project and Yukon Circle of Social Change Society.

FASSY received the largest outlay of funding of the four projects with $91,166 going towards increasing the organization’s drop-in services after hours to assist its clients with fetal alcohol syndrome or fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Liard First Nation was awarded $14,192 for a project titled Healing the Mind, Body and Spirit Through Cultural Practices and Teachings. Its goal is to evaluate Liard First Nation’s services and identify areas that need improvement. There are plans to provide training and culturally sensitive workshops as well as addiction support, mental heal counselling, anger management sessions and engagement with men and boys aimed to help them address violence.

The Nelson Project – Peer Support Training for Yukon Men was awarded $55,810. The funding will allow the group that received it to visit four communities across the Yukon over the winter to provide peer-support training supports to at-risk men who it is hoped will then be able to offer that same kind of support to others.

The fourth project is the healing from harm circles set to be organized by the Yukon Circle of Social Change Society. A total of $9,800 in funding will go towards the healing circles that have the goal of implementing a restorative justice approach to interrupting the cycle of trauma and harm. The funding announcement states that separate healing circle groups will be held for those who have been harmed and for those who have done harm but are ready for accountability.

The next application deadline for projects seeking funding through the Crime Prevention and Victim Services Trust is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com