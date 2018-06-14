Former Whitehorse teacher denies sexual abuse allegations

Paul Deuling, seen here on the staff page of the 1998/99 F.H Collins Secondary yearbook, has been accused by a former student of sexual abuse and sexual assault. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A former Whitehorse teacher accused of sexually abusing a student over a number of years has filed a statement of defence in the lawsuit against him, denying the allegations.

Desire Mitchell, now a resident of Ontario, filed a statement of claim to the Yukon Supreme Court March 1 alleging that teacher Paul Deuling sexually abused her at three Whitehorse schools starting in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. The lawsuit also names the Yukon government as a defendant, claiming that it did nothing to prevent or stop the abuse.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

In a statement of defence filed June 4, Deuling admits that the Yukon government employed him as a teacher “at various schools commencing in 1980” but otherwise denies “each and every allegation in the statement of claim.”

“In response to the whole statement of claim, the Defendant Paul Deuling denies the sexual abuse occurred,” the statement of defence says.

Deuling is requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed with costs.

(Jackie Hong)