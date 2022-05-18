Former Whitehorse school employee accused of sexual abuse pleads not guilty

William Auclair-Bellemare entered the not guilty pleas relating to two victims on May 18

Wiliam Auclair Bellemare is pleading not guilty to accusations of sexual assault and other crimes against students at Hidden Valley Elementary where he worked until 2019. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News files)

A former education assistant at a Whitehorse Elementary School who stands accused of sex crimes against two students entered not guilty pleas for the charges on May 18.

William Auclair-Bellemare faces a total of seven charges relating to two victims who were students at Hidden Valley Elementary, where he was employed. The charges are one count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, two counts of sexual assault, three sexual touching charges involving a person under 16, and forcible confinement.

Court files contain allegations that offences against one victim took place between 2014 and 2018 and against another in 2017.

Auclair-Bellemare was employed at the school until 2019; he was dismissed following allegations of abuse. He plead guilty to sexual interference relating to a victim separate from the two current accusers in January 2021 and spent six months in prison.

It was not until local media reporting of a lawsuit filed by the father of the original victim July 2021 that investigation into Auclair-Bellemare was restarted and further victims were identified.

Auclair-Bellemare is scheduled to be back in court on May 26 to fix a date for further proceedings.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com