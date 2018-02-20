Judge Richard Scheider gave Const. Stephen Hans Knaack a conditional discharge with one year’s probation. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon News file)

Former Whitehorse RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for sexual assault

Judge Richard Scheider sided with the defence’s argument that conditional discharge was appropriate

A former Whitehorse RCMP officer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague while on the job has been granted a conditional discharge.

In a sentencing made public Feb. 14, Judge Richard Scheider gave Const. Stephen Hans Knaack a conditional discharge with one year’s probation.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Knaack, at the time a corporal, grabbed the buttocks of a female civilian colleague in January 2017 while giving her a hug.

During sentencing arguments, the Crown had asked for a suspended sentence, arguing that, considering the impact the sexual assault had on the victim and Knaack’s status as a police officer, not giving him a criminal record would be against the public interest.

Knaack’s defence lawyer, Brendan Miller, disagreed, arguing that Knaack had already lost a rank, suffered financial loss and has shown remorse for his actions. He also argued that the case had been heavily publicized, and that Knaack and his family have since had to relocate from Whitehorse.

In his sentencing, Scheider agreed with Miller that a conditional discharge was the most appropriate punishment.

The conditions of Knaack’s probation include keeping the peace, appearing in court when required, regularly reporting to his probation officer and participating in any and all assessment and counselling programs as directed by his probation officer.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon government launches new website and logo
Next story
Tagish dog rescue owner asks court to change dog surrender order

Just Posted

A new leash on life: Injured Whitehorse pup settles into new home

‘I think now he’s less of a perfect dog but he’s more himself’

Yukon well represented in Olympic ski relays

‘It’s always rewarding when you’re racing for a team’

Yukon government launches new website and logo

Opposition slams $500K project cost as a waste

Former Whitehorse gas station employee sues over alleged sexual harassment, assault

Susan Lynn Keleher alleges there was a ‘campaign’ of sexual harassment and assault against her

Tagish dog rescue owner says she’s euthanized 10 dogs

Shelley Cuthbert said she put down 10 dogs after surrendering them to the animal health unit Feb. 15

No Resource Gateway construction work this season, YG says

‘We’re not as advanced as we would have liked to have been but we still are advancing’

Former Whitehorse RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for sexual assault

Judge Richard Scheider sided with the defence’s argument that conditional discharge was appropriate

Tagish dog rescue owner asks court to change dog surrender order

Shelley Cuthbert is asking for changes to an order requiring her to surrender 10 dogs per month

Team Yukon has strong showing at Whistler Super Youth and Timber Tour

‘Anwyn absolutely destroyed the competition’

Yukon skier turns in personal best at Junior World Championships

‘It was another great international racing experience’

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

Yukon child care deal to fund grandparents, courses for caregivers

‘How this is completely going to look, we’re still working on’

Full house for annual Native Bonspiel in Haines Junction

The 36th annual Yukon Native Bonspiel from Feb. 2 to 4 saw… Continue reading

Most Read