Former Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Joe Linklater dead at 54

Former long-serving Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Joe Linklater, who led the Yukon First Nation through its early years of self-governance and was a fierce defender of Gwich’in interests, has died.

Linklater passed away suddenly in Old Crow April 8. He was 54.

Born in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, in 1964, Linklater’s family later moved to Whitehorse, where he attended high school and then Yukon College. He eventually moved to Old Crow and was appointed a councillor in 1997 before being elected chief the next year, a position he would hold for four terms in a row until 2010. He was elected chief for a fifth term from 2012 to 2014.

Linklater was most recently VGFN’s executive director as well as a board member for the Gwich’in Council International, an organization he previously chaired. He also previously served as a board member of both the Walter and Duncan Gordon Foundation and the National Aboriginal Economic Development Board.

In an interview April 9, Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Bobbie Jo Greenland-Morgan said Linklater was “one of the strongest leaders I’ve had the privilege of knowing.”

“He demonstrated Gwich’in values, respect for people…. I think he was one of the strongest leaders of the Gwich’in Nation that we’ve seen in the recent years,” Greenland-Morgan said.

A outspoken advocate for First Nations self-governance and for the protection of the Porcupine Caribou herd, whose calving grounds in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge are under threat from proposed drilling, Linklater was also a “happy-go-lucky, fun person” who loved his family and his elders, Greenland-Morgan said. Greenland-Morgan’s grandmother lived in Old Crow, and she said that Linklater would alway visit her after returning from trips abroad.

“They had a special relationship as he did with many of the elders,” she said. “I just found some comfort in thinking of that. He’s now reunited with them.”

“On behalf of the Gwich’in Tribal Council, our hearts, thoughts and prayers and with all the people in Old Crow and all the Gwich’in Nation and everyone who had the privilege of knowing Joe, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at this sad time.”

In a written statement posted to Facebook, Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief Kluane Adamek said she was “heartbroken” by the news of Linklater’s death.

“Joe inspired me, as he did many young people, to strive to work for our communities, and for our people,” she said.

“We have all lost a trailblazer and a dear friend. Joe championed education as a tool for exercising our rights and advancing a bright future…. I am confident that this vision, and the legacy he leaves us, will continue to guide us on the path he and so many others have set for us.”

Yukon politicians including former Premier Darrell Pasloski and MLA Darius Elias have also offered their condolences on social media.

Linklater’s funeral will be held in Old Crow on April 13 at 2 p.m., with a memorial to be held in Whitehorse at a later date. His family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and travel expenses.

