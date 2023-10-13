Former Hidden Valley School employee acquitted of sex crimes

William Auclair-Bellemare was acquitted of sexual assault charges dating back to his time working at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News files)

The following story contains details which some readers may find distressing. Rapid access counselling is available in the Yukon at 867-456-3838.

A former education assistant at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Whitehorse was acquitted in Yukon Supreme Court on Oct. 13 of three charges related to his alleged conduct while at the school. The charges against William Auclair-Bellemare were sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and forcible confinement

The verdict concludes a trial that began on June 12, 2023. The legal proceedings were conducted in French, Auclair-Bellemare’s preferred language, and were presided over by Judge Peter Chisholm.

Auclair-Bellemare plead not guilty to all charges.

During the trial, the court heard from the alleged victim, a student at the school when Auclair-Bellemare was employed there, as well as one of their parents and a sibling. A publication ban protects the alleged victim’s identity.

Auclair-Bellemare was an employee at Hidden Valley Elementary School until 2019, when he was dismissed following abuse allegations. He pleaded guilty to sexual interference relating to a separate victim in January 2021 and was sentenced to six months behind bars.

Earlier this year, in February, charges dealing with a third alleged victim were stayed, with the Crown concluding that it was unlikely they would secure a conviction in that case before trial commenced.

