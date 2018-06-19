(Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Former Goody’s employee drops sexual harassment lawsuit

The Yukon Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against a Whitehorse gas station and its manager by a former employee who alleged she was sexually harassed and assaulted on the job.

Former Goody’s Gas employee Susan Lynn Keleher had filed a statement of claim against the business and manager Norman Goodman in January, alleging a campaign of sexual abuse during her employment starting in August 2016. In a statement of defence, both Goody’s and Goodman denied the allegations.

The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to trial in December.

However, in a June 11 consent order, both parties agreed for the lawsuit to be dismissed without costs awarded to anyone.

