Foodies rejoice: Street Eats festival returns to Whitehorse

One vendor at the three-day food event will be aiming to set a new Guinness World Record

Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats festival in August 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News)

Get ready to loosen those belts, Yukon foodies, as the annual Street Eats festival will kick off in downtown Whitehorse next week.

Scheduled to run Aug. 28-30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the festival will see the participation of “multiple vendors” who will serve lunch and dinner, according to a City of Whitehorse event announcement published online.

Food vendors will be located on Steele Street near City Hall, Front Street and Main Street Town Square.

In addition to edible offerings, the festival will see the participation of performer Claire Ness and lunchtime concerts by the likes of Jennihouse, Pleasurecraft, Gordie Tentrees and Bria Rose, among others.

A possible highlight of the festival will be local resident Laliithaa Krish’s attempt to set a new Guinness World Record “for the highest number of recipes developed from a sole root vegetable,” according to the event announcement.

Krish will strive to prepare 200 unique dishes from a varied assortment of 250 herbs and spices. Those interested in witnessing Krish’s world record attempt will find her booth along Main Street.

Motorists should note that the section of Steele Street running in front of Whitehorse City Hall, from Second Avenue to the entrance of the Steele Street parking lot, will be closed. However, the parking lot will continue to operate without interruption throughout the duration of the event.

