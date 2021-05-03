Food trucks confirmed for five downtown locations

Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)

It appears burgers, noodles, grilled cheese, ice cream and donuts will be on the menus of food trucks around Whitehorse this summer.

On April 28, the City of Whitehorse held its lottery for mobile food vendors to claim the seven sites provided on public land in the downtown this summer.

City spokesperson Myles Dolphin said five of the seven sites have been confirmed through the lottery with the two sites at Rotary Park not yet assigned to a vendor.

The other mobile food vendor sites offered by the city are at the downtown wharf and at the city parking lot at Third Avenue and Steele Street. Two vendors from the 2020 season are set to return to the Third and Steele Street location.

Azhong Noodles will once again be offering up their noodle bowls, while the Airport Chalet will use the site to bring their menu downtown from their highway restaurant, serving up burgers.

Meanwhile, at the three spots available on the waterfront wharf, Alligator’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese is set to return offering up a variety of grilled sandwiches, and for those who might be looking for dessert or something sweet there will be Half Moon Ice Cream and Pippi’s Mini Donuts in the other two spots.

The food truck season for the public sites will run from May 1 to Oct. 31, though successful vendors will need to have a development permit in place before they can begin doling out meals and goodies from their trucks.

If a successful vendor does not have their development permit in place by June 1, the site will be made available to another vendor.

Vendors are required to pay $50 each month and remove their equipment by a certain time each night.

On the three wharf sites, owned by the Yukon government, that is 10 p.m., while the other four city sites are required to close by 11 p.m.

Along with the seven downtown locations offered through the city’s program, there are typically a few other trucks located on private properties or at the weekly Fireweed Market in Shipyards Park each summer. The city also typically hosts the annual Street Eats festival over the course of a few days in August each year which sees food trucks from around the city gathered in one location.

The 2020 festival was held in Shipyards Park with COVID-19 provisions in place.

