Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)

Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)

Food trucks confirmed for five downtown locations

2021 menu will see grilled cheese, noodles, burgers, ice cream and donuts

It appears burgers, noodles, grilled cheese, ice cream and donuts will be on the menus of food trucks around Whitehorse this summer.

On April 28, the City of Whitehorse held its lottery for mobile food vendors to claim the seven sites provided on public land in the downtown this summer.

City spokesperson Myles Dolphin said five of the seven sites have been confirmed through the lottery with the two sites at Rotary Park not yet assigned to a vendor.

The other mobile food vendor sites offered by the city are at the downtown wharf and at the city parking lot at Third Avenue and Steele Street. Two vendors from the 2020 season are set to return to the Third and Steele Street location.

Azhong Noodles will once again be offering up their noodle bowls, while the Airport Chalet will use the site to bring their menu downtown from their highway restaurant, serving up burgers.

Meanwhile, at the three spots available on the waterfront wharf, Alligator’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese is set to return offering up a variety of grilled sandwiches, and for those who might be looking for dessert or something sweet there will be Half Moon Ice Cream and Pippi’s Mini Donuts in the other two spots.

The food truck season for the public sites will run from May 1 to Oct. 31, though successful vendors will need to have a development permit in place before they can begin doling out meals and goodies from their trucks.

If a successful vendor does not have their development permit in place by June 1, the site will be made available to another vendor.

Vendors are required to pay $50 each month and remove their equipment by a certain time each night.

On the three wharf sites, owned by the Yukon government, that is 10 p.m., while the other four city sites are required to close by 11 p.m.

Along with the seven downtown locations offered through the city’s program, there are typically a few other trucks located on private properties or at the weekly Fireweed Market in Shipyards Park each summer. The city also typically hosts the annual Street Eats festival over the course of a few days in August each year which sees food trucks from around the city gathered in one location.

The 2020 festival was held in Shipyards Park with COVID-19 provisions in place.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Workers honoured, remembered during Day of Mourning

Just Posted

Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)
Food trucks confirmed for five downtown locations

2021 menu will see grilled cheese, noodles, burgers, ice cream and donuts

Samuel Bugg fires during a sanctioned shoot at Takhini Elementary in Whitehorse on April 28, 2021. Yukon archers are some of the only athletes able to shoot amidst the pandemic. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Archers keep on target despite COVID-19 difficulties

The Canadian indoor nationals may have been cancelled but the Yukon archers still quivered their bows for a sanctioned shoot.

The Whitehorse Community Choir perform at a show in 2019. (Submitted/Bruce Barrett)
Whitehorse Community Choir’s spring concert set for April 30, May 1

It will be the first live concert since the pandemic began

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
The economics of Yukon child care

Early learning and child care turn out to be critical for faster growth

Courtesy/Library and Archives Canada Lachlan “Lockie” Burwash had already spent 15 years in the Yukon working for the government when, at an age that most men are slowing down, he embarked on a decade of ambitious arctic exploration in the Canadian north.
Lachlan Burwash: Canadian explorer with a Yukon connection

The life of Lachlan T. Burwash would have the makings of a good book

Flood and fire risk and potential were discussed April 29. Yukoners were told to be prepared in the event of either a flood or a fire. Submitted Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service
Yukoners told to be prepared for floods and wildland fire season

Floods and fire personelle spoke to the current risks of both weather events in the coming months.

From left to right, Pascale Marceau and Eva Capozzola departed for Kluane National Park on April 12. The duo is the first all-woman expedition to summit Mt. Lucania. (Michael Schmidt/Icefield Discovery)
First all-woman team summits Mt. Lucania

“You have gifted us with a magical journey that we will forever treasure.”

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

Whitehorse goings-on for the week of April 26

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. The department has announced new dates for the 2021/2022 school year. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Yukon school dates set for 2021/22

The schedule shows classes starting on Aug. 23, 2021 for all Whitehorse schools and in some communities.

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: rent caps and vaccines

To Sandy Silver and Kate White Once again Kate White and her… Continue reading

Charlotte Hrenchuk is the co-chair of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Yukon News file)
Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition updates its Whitehorse housing plan

A survey is underway

Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Privacy Awareness Week provides opportunity for businesses to strengthen privacy practices

Daniel Therrien & Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News We recognize that… Continue reading

Harter’s son watches Yukon Vet in their Los Angeles home. (Courtesy/Allison Harter)
What I learned from a veterinarian about being human

Sheltering in place, Harter seeks refuge in television and Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Most Read