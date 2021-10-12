Flu vaccine clinics open in the Yukon

Clinics for the shot are available in Whitehorse and in rural Yukon communities.

Influenza vaccination clinics began in the Yukon on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

In Whitehorse, the clinics will be held at the Coast High Country Inn’s Convention Centre.

Flu shot clinics will be held in rural Yukon communities at local health centres and other locations. Full information on dates and times can be found at yukon.ca/flu.

Most pharmacies in Whitehorse are also offering flu vaccines this year for anyone age 5 and up.

The first week of clinics in Whitehorse will be for those most vulnerable to complications from the flu. These include people who are: over 65, young children, pregnant or those with chronic medical conditions.

“The flu vaccine is free and available to anyone over the age of 6 months. Flu shot clinics will be offered in all communities across the Yukon. Receiving your flu vaccine will help protect yourself and prevent the spread of the virus to those who are more vulnerable to influenza, such as elders, people with chronic conditions, those who are pregnant and those under six months,” said Yukon Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee.

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott said with more people travelling this year, more cases of the flu are expected. She added there is a possibility of of concurrent infections of both the flu and COVID-19. She encouraged those who are eligible to get both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine if they haven’t done so already.

A nasal spray vaccine called FluMist is available for Yukoners ages 2 to 17. The clinics will be stocked with the Fluzone vaccine for anyone older than six months. A high-dose version of Fluzone is available for those 65 and older; according to the Yukon government it is more effective in preventing influenza in older adults than the standard dose vaccine.

Appointments for the Whitehorse clinic can be made online or by phone at 1-877-374-0425. Walk-ins will be accepted starting on October 25.

