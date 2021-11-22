Flooding shuts Yukon U’s bookstore

Crews work to deal with flooding in the bookstore and main entrance of Yukon University’s Ayamdigut campus in Whitehorse on Nov. 21. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

It’s anticipated the campus bookstore at Yukon University’s Ayamdigut campus will be closed for a couple of weeks after flooding on Nov. 21.

Yukon University spokesperson Michael Vernon said the flooding began around 10 a.m. above the store after the pipes froze and ruptured. It flooded the store and the main entrance area of the school.

Whitehorse firefighters responded and facilities staff were on hand through the day to deal with cleanup.

“Due to the quick response of facilities management, the water leak was contained to the bookstore and a few offices,” Highways and Public Works spokesperson Madison Gutherie said in an emailed statement.

The territory’s Department of Highways and Public Works oversees the Yukon University campus buildings.

By 7 p.m. it was determined classes for Nov. 22 could go ahead as scheduled, though the bookstore would be closed. Between 10 and 15 admissions staff who work in the main entrance area of the school will work from home until carpets are fully dried out.

“Fortunately, no classrooms were affected,” Vernon said.

He said work will be done today to assess the damage in the bookstore and to the stock. Along with textbooks, the shop also sells clothing, merchandise, snacks and drinks. Work is being done to determine the extent of repairs and at this point the cost is unknown.

A coffee kiosk has been set up and the cafeteria is open for those looking to get a drink or bite to eat, Vernon said.

As for textbooks students might need, he said staff will be working to come up with a solution to ensure print materials are available.

In the meantime, many of the school’s resources are available online.

Vernon also pointed out most students already have their textbooks for this semester, though a number often start shopping in December for the books they’ll need next semester.

