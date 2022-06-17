Flooding prompts boil water advisory for private well users in Carmacks area

Yukon government says precautionary measure being taken as result of high water levels

A boil water advisory is in effect for private well users in the Village of Carmacks and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Residents of the Village of Carmacks and Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation who use private wells are currently under a boil water advisory related to the rising Yukon River.

The advisory, issued by the Yukon government on June 16, is a precautionary measure being taken as a result of private wells being impacted by flooding and high ground water.

Those who use private wells are being advised to boil water for two minutes before using it for drinking; cleaning food; preparing food, baby formula and other drinks; washing dishes; making ice and brushing teeth.

The advisory recommends keeping a 72-hour supply of water on hand in case water supplies are affected by the flooding situation. For example, in the advisory, people can buy bottled water from the store or fill clean plastic milk jugs or other containers with water for storage.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com