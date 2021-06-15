Teslin Lake is one of two bodies of water the Yukon Government has place on flood watch. (Google Maps Image)

Teslin Lake is one of two bodies of water the Yukon Government has place on flood watch. (Google Maps Image)

Flood watch issued for Teslin Lake, Yukon River at Carmacks

The bodies of water may soon burst their banks due to melting snow and rainfall

The Yukon government has placed two bodies of water on flood watch, meaning that river or lake levels are rising and may soon burst their banks. The advisory has been issued for Teslin Lake and for the Yukon River at Carmacks.

Water levels on Teslin Lake are currently above the 10-year return level and rising. According to the Yukon government, it is likely to exceed the 20-year level within the next 48 hours.

“Current forecasts indicate precipitation to continue in southeast Yukon including the Teslin area for the next 48 hours. Currently, the lake is rising at approximately 10 cm per day and may continue to do so for several days,” the government announcement reads.

Along with precipitation, higher than normal snow pack is behind the high water watch. According to the government, the snow pack in the Teslin basin was sitting at 160 per cent of normal on May 1. The majority of that snow pack has melted but snow at high elevation will continue to contribute to Teslin Lake; several streams that drain into the lake are still rising.

The high water of the Yukon River has led to a flood watch near Carmacks. The river is above its 20-year return level and it continues to rise. Water levels in tributaries on the river upstream of Carmacks are still rising or have only recently stabilized. According to the government, the water level in Carmacks is expected to continue to rise as a result.

Significant precipitation has joined the melting snow to swell the river.

“Current forecasts indicate clearing and little precipitation over central Yukon in the coming days. However, rain is forecast in the Teslin Lake area which will continue to increase contributions to the Yukon River at Carmacks. Water levels are expected to continue increasing throughout the week,” The flood watch notice reads.

The public are advised to stay clear of the Yukon and other fast-flowing rivers during the high-streamflow period.

The owners of property that is prone to flooding near either body of water are advised to have a plan in place in the event of flooding.

The government promised further updates as conditions change.

(Jim Elliot)

flooding

Previous story
AFN Yukon’s post-secondary grad celebration postponed
Next story
Beaver casotreum residue found on 6,000-year-old atlatl throwing dart

Just Posted

Catherine Elliott, Yukon acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced a third COVID-19 death in the Yukon on June 14. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Third COVID-19 death reported in Yukon, case reported at Elijah Smith Elementary School

The territory has 21 active cases

A new study has discovered beaver castoreum on a 6,000-year-old Yukon atlatl-throwing dart. Photo courtesy of Yukon Government.
Beaver casotreum residue found on 6,000-year-old atlatl throwing dart

The discovery of beaver castoreum on a throwing dart could be the first instance where its use has been identified in an ancient archaeological context

The Yukon’s current outbreak of COVID-19 is driven by close contact between people at gatherings, such as graduation parties. (Black Press file)
Yukon logs 21 active cases as COVID-19 spreads through graduation parties

Anyone who attended a graduation party is being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Yukon RCMP and other emergency responders were on the scene of a collision at Robert Service Way and the Alaska Highway on June 12. (Black Press file)
June 12 collision sends several to hospital

The intersection at Robert Service Way and the Alaska Highway was closed… Continue reading

Artist Meshell Melvin examines her work mounted in the Yukon Arts Centre on June 7. The show includes over 1,000 individual portraits. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Double portrait show at the Yukon Arts Centre features art that looks back

“I hope they’ve been looked at fondly, and I’m hoping that fun looking comes back.”

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is announcing that Indigenous people can now apply to reclaim their names on passports and other government documents.
Indigenous people can now reclaim traditional names on their passports and other ID

The move comes in response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015

Teslin Lake is one of two bodies of water the Yukon Government has place on flood watch. (Google Maps Image)
Flood watch issued for Teslin Lake, Yukon River at Carmacks

The bodies of water may soon burst their banks due to melting snow and rainfall

Kluane Adamek, AFN Yukon’s regional chief, has signalled a postponement to a graduation ceremony scheduled for today due to COVID-19. She is seen here in her Whitehorse office on March 17. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
AFN Yukon’s post-secondary grad celebration postponed

The event scheduled for June 14 will be rescheduled when deemed safe

(Alexandra Newbould/Canadian Press) In this artist’s sketch, Nathaniel Veltman makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on June 10, as Justice of the Peace Robert Seneshen (top left) and lawyer Alayna Jay look on.
Terror charges laid against man accused in London attack against Muslim family

Liam Casey Canadian Press A vehicle attack against a Muslim family in… Continue reading

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, poses for a portrait in the boardroom outside his office in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Sept. 30, 2020. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Two cases of COVID-19 at Iqaluit school, 9 active in Nunavut

Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle… Continue reading

The Village of Carmacks has received federal funding for an updated asset management plan. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Federal funding coming to Carmacks

The program is aimed at helping municipalities improve planning and decision-making around infrastructure

Paddlers start their 715 kilometre paddling journey from Rotary Park in Whitehorse on June 26, 2019. The 2021 Yukon River Quest will have a different look. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
The 22nd annual Yukon River Quest moves closer to start date

Although the race will be modified in 2021, a field of 48 teams are prepared to take the 715 kilometre journey from Whitehorse to Dawson City on the Yukon River

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at issues discussed by Whitehorse city council at its June 7 meeting

Most Read