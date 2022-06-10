Flood warning issued for Upper Liard, watch in place for Klondike Valley

Rainy forecast could lead to rising water levels in parts of Yukon

Superbag berms put in place in Lower Post for the Liard River flooding

Water levels in parts of the territory are being monitored for increased risk of flooding, with two new advisories issued.

On June 9, the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Organization put out a flood warning for the Liard River at Upper Liard, as well as a flood watch for the Klondike River in the Klondike Valley.

On its website, the Yukon government said it is “closely monitoring” the Liard River situation and working with Liard First Nation to ensure an “effective response.”

The website indicates sandbags, superbags and poly-rolls, along with a sandbagging machine, have been pre-positioned in the region.

The advisory warns the Liard River is anticipated to stay stable or go down before going up again in response to rain in the forecast over the next few days.

As of June 9, the peak is expected to occur on June 11 or 12. It has the potential to be as high as 1.1 metres above the current level of the Liard River, which the advisory notes is similar to the 2012 flood.

As for the Dawson region, another advisory notes the level of the Klondike River above Bonanza Creek remains elevated, although it has been declining after a 30-centimetre rise over the past few days.

With unsettled weather in the forecast, the river may begin rising again in response to widespread precipitation over the weekend, according to the advisory.

It indicates that, while the extent of the rise is difficult to predict, there is potential that the Klondike River could reach flood thresholds, particularly in the Rock Creek neighbourhood, by Saturday.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

flooding

Previous story
Evidence presentation wraps in 202 shooting trial

Just Posted

Crews sandbagging in Ross River on June 9. (Government of Yukon/Submitted)
Flood warning issued for Upper Liard, watch in place for Klondike Valley

Evidence presentation in the trial of a man accused of shooting another outside the 202 bar in downtown Whitehorse in 2019 wrapped up on June 9. (Yukon News files)
Evidence presentation wraps in 202 shooting trial

A passenger boards a bus at the Second Avenue and Steele Street stop near Whitehorse City Hall on June 9, 2022. New routes and scheduling come into effect July 1 with the city hall location set to remain as a major transfer point for passengers, along with Yukon University and the Canada Games Centre. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
New transit schedule launches July 1

june 10 2022
WYATT’S WORLD