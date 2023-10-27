Flexible enrolment on the horizon for nurses applying to work in Yukon

Regulatory amendments to the Registered Nurses Profession Act could be completed by early 2024

The entrance to Watson Lake Community Hospital in Watson Lake, as seen on July 2. A recent amendment to the Registered Nurses Profession Act aims to make enrolment more flexible for registered nurses and nurse practitioners applying to work in the Yukon. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

An amendment to the Registered Nurses Profession Act received legislative assent on Oct. 23, paving the way for flexible enrolment for registered nurses and nurse practitioners applying to work in the Yukon.

According to a government spokesperson, the amendment, Bill No. 33, will now allow new regulations to be included in the legislation.

These regulatory changes include “new pathways” for nurses to be licensed in the Yukon, such as being directly licensed in the territory without obtaining a licence in another jurisdiction first.

The amendment also calls for establishing different timeframes for license validity and allows for new membership classes. Four new license classes are being considered: an interim class, a courtesy class, a virtual class and a student class.

However, the spokesperson noted in an email to the News that “the specifics of the pathways and classes have yet to be established.”

The Yukon government worked with the Yukon Registered Nurses Association, which regulates registered nurses and nurse practitioners in the territory, in selecting the changes to the Registered Nurses Profession Act. The two parties are now collaborating to write the regulation amendments, which could be completed by early 2024.

Once the regulation amendments are completed and passed by the cabinet, the changes will be put into motion.

“By passing Bill No. 33 and working with the Yukon Registered Nurses Association, we will streamline regulations and have increased our ability to welcome nurses and nurse practitioners to the territory,” Minister of Health Tracy-Anne McPhee said in a government media release.

According to the government spokesperson, there are discussions at the national level about implementing a multi-jurisdictional enrolment process for registered nurses and nurse practitioners. The Yukon’s amendment to the Registered Nurses Profession Act will help to position it to participate in such a scheme.

“No model has yet been selected at the national level, but the Yukon’s legislation must be modernized so we can participate in a national agreement when the time comes,” the spokesperson said.

