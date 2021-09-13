Five Porter Creek properties to be leased in KDFN land lottery

First land lottery is a ‘monumental step’ for First Nation, says chief

A sign identifies 540 Grove Street as one of the properties in the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s first land lottery. The five properties up for grabs will be under 125-year leases. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Kwanlin Dün First Nation Chief Doris Bill is describing the First Nation’s first-ever land lottery as “a monumental step forward.”

Bill made the statement during a press conference on Sept. 10. The lottery will see five pieces of KDFN land leased for residential development.

The lottery will make five serviced lots in Porter Creek available via 125-year land leases through the First Nation.

The properties include 520, 540 and 543 Grove Street, 93 Walnut Cres. and 1009 Pine Street. They range in size from 750 square metres at 93 Walnut Crescent to 1,150 square metres for 520 Grove Street with prices between $42,325 for 93 Walnut Crescent and $57,250 for 520 Grove Street.

The prices for the five lots are based on the cost of development.

The lottery is open to all KDFN beneficiaries and citizens over 19 with application packages available through the First Nation. Applications must be in by Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. with the lottery draw scheduled for Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. Results will be posted on the First Nation’s website (kwanlindun.com) on Nov. 2.

The lottery is a step forward in the First Nation’s journey to self-determination, Bill said.

“This has long been a priority of council,” she said, highlighting work over the past year-and-a-half to establish policies and procedures for the First Nation to administer its Lands Act to make the parcels available for lease.

Bill pointed out revenue from the leases will go back to the First Nation, helping to fund programs.

All leases will be registered with the First Nation or the territory’s Land Titles Office.

The Porter Creek lottery is anticipated to be the first of a number of lease opportunities through the First Nation.

Greg Thompson, KDFN’s director of heritage, lands and resources, said more lots are anticipated to be available in 2022 with land in the Range Point area expected to be available in 2023. At the same time, the First Nation is also exploring possibilities for affordable housing options.

“We have quite a few projects in the hopper,” he said.

Bill encouraged those interested in the Porter Creek lottery to contact the First Nation for information and to visit the sites that will be leased, each of which includes a KDFN sign identifying the property as being part of the lottery.

