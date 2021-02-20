The Yukon government and the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce have signed a letter of understanding under the territory’s new procurement policy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon government and the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce have signed a letter of understanding under the territory’s new procurement policy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

First Nation business registry planned under new procurement system

Letter of understanding signals plans to develop registry, boost procurement opportunities

The Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce has signed a letter of understanding with the Yukon government under the territory’s new First Nation procurement policy.

The letter signals intent to develop a Yukon First Nation Business Registry.

The new procurement policy, announced in December, aims to boost the representation of First Nations businesses in government contracts. The registry will provide a list of businesses available to accept those contracts.

According to the chamber of commerce, the new procurement policy aligns with visions of past leaders and enables First Nations to develop a “solid economic base.”

“It has taken 25 years to develop the Yukon First Nation Procurement Policy,” the chamber of commerce said in a press release.

“It will have its challenges, but in the big picture, it will be a positive path forward, not only for Yukon First Nation businesses, but for all Yukon businesses in the territory.”

The new policy aims to grant 15 per cent of territorial government contracts to First Nations businesses.

It will also give applicants competitive advantage with proof of First Nation ownership and workforce. Businesses at least 50 per cent First Nation-owned will receive a five per cent reduction of the estimated bid price. An additional five per cent reduction is available if the contract occurs in that business’s traditional territory.

The chamber of commerce says the procurement policy will attract increased investment to the territory.

“It is meant to enhance, not replace, the work of individual businesses and corporations,” the chamber of commerce said.

Not everyone, however, is happy with the new policy.

One local contractor has hired legal counsel requesting that more consultation outside of First Nations be conducted before the final proclamation of the procurement policy.

In a Feb. 12 letter to Richard Mostyn, minister of highways and public works, a lawyer representing JS Sidhu Trucking Ltd. argues that the new policy lacks consultation and constitutionality.

The letter says the new policy is contrary to the Umbrella Final Agreement (UFA), which promises that bid procurement systems would remain competitive. It continues to argue that JS Sidhu Trucking Ltd. has a “clear track record of employing a large number of First Nations citizens,” tying its success to the goals outlined in the UFA.

It argues the new procurement policy will reduce competitive market activity and remove existing companies from the local marketplace. It suggests that the policy creates “perverse incentives” to subcontract work, distancing companies from projects and leading to inefficiencies, liabilities and increased costs.

“Monopolistic procurement policies drive up prices for Yukon First Nations peoples in a way that ultimately economically harms the very people the policy is intended to support,” it says.

“Companies will spend increased time and resources on gaming the system to fit within the arbitrary percentages and definitions of identity outlined in the policy.”

The letter requests that the policy be delayed pending further discussion. “Failure to do so may result in our decision to launch a constitutional challenge of the policy,” the letter says.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Indigenous reconcilliationYukon First NationsYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YG responds to Whitehorse’s municipal infrastructure issue

Just Posted

keith
Yukonomist: The changing Yukon debt landscape

Sometimes you hear people say that the Yukon is a great place… Continue reading

City council meeting in Whitehorse on Feb. 8. Whitehorse city council is concerned over infrastructure funding that has yet to be approved by the Yukon government. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
YG responds to Whitehorse’s municipal infrastructure issue

Process has not changed, officials say

A view of Dawson City from West Dawson. The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in government is planning to build a youth transition house in the city. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Youth shelter for Dawson City in preliminary planning stages

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in have put out a call for public feedback on the project

Eden Alexander, vice-chair of the Law Society of Yukon’s Access to Justice Committee, poses for a photo in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. The Law Society of Yukon is putting out a call for proposals for project ideas that will increase access to justice in the territory. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Law society accepting proposals to improve access to justice

The Initiatives Fund has $5,000 available for one or more projects

Cars pass a speed limit sign on Second Avenue in Whitehorse on April 21, 2020. At Whitehorse city council’s Feb. 15 meeting, members were presented with a report detailing plans that could potentially see speed limits reduced from 50 km/hr to 40 km/hr along Second and Fourth avenues and 30 km/hr on all other downtown streets. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Speed limit changes expected in spring

30 and 40 km/hr speed limit will be proposed downtown

The Yukon government and the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce have signed a letter of understanding under the territory’s new procurement policy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
First Nation business registry planned under new procurement system

Letter of understanding signals plans to develop registry, boost procurement opportunities

US Consul General Brent Hardt during a wreath-laying ceremony at Peace Arch State Park in September 2020. Hardt said the two federal governments have been working closely on the issue of appropriate border measures during the pandemic. (John Kageorge photo)
New U.S. consul general says countries working closely on COVID-19 border

“I mean, the goal, obviously, is for both countries to get ahead of this pandemic.”

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Start of spring sitting announced

The Yukon legislature is set to resume for the spring sitting on… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week

(Submitted)
History Hunter: Kwanlin Dün — a book of history, hardship and hope

Dǎ Kwǎndur Ghày Ghàkwadîndur: Our Story in Our Words is published by… Continue reading

(File photo)
RCMP arrest Saskatchewan murder suspect

Yukon RCMP have arrested a man suspected of attempted murder from outside… Continue reading

A Faro volunteer fire department truck in 2008. In a virtual press conference on Feb. 15, Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, territorial Community Services Minister John Streicker and Faro Mayor Leonard Fabor announced the Town of Faro will have a new public works and fire hall building in 2022. (Genesee Keevil/Yukon News file)
Fire hall, public works building will be built in Faro

Wildstone Construction Ltd. awarded contract

A train on the White Pass and Yukon Route cuts through the mountains as it approaches Fraser, B.C., on May 19, 2019. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Summer season for Chilkoot Trail and White Pass railway uncertain

Regulations banning cruises in Canadian waters “puts the season in serious doubt”

Most Read