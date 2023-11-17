First-ever Yukon Screen Media Awards to be held at MacBride Museum

Two awards will be handed out at the awards night, and the premier is expected to make an appearance

MacBride Museum in Whitehorse will host the first annual Yukon Screen Media Awards on the evening of Nov. 18. (Yukon News files)

The Screen Production Yukon Association (SPYA) is hosting its first Yukon Screen Media Awards on Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at MacBride Museum in Whitehorse. The awards night will conclude the two-day Yukon Screen Media Industry Conference.

Two awards will be handed out on the evening: the Viewfinder Award and the Focus Award.

The Viewfinder Award celebrates “exceptional talent or innovative approaches that represent the growth and evolution of the Yukon screen industry,” according to the SPYA website. Meanwhile, the Focus Award acknowledges the contributions of a key industry participant.

According to Kelly Lu, SPYA’s operations manager, approximately 20 nominations were received for the two awards. Five judges were tasked with selecting the winners who will be honoured at the awards ceremony.

Speaking about what attendees can expect at the awards night, Lu told the News there will be snacks and refreshments as well as a guest appearance by Premier Ranj Pillai.

“We’re gonna have some appies, refreshments, performances and [we’re] giving out two awards and we’re very honoured that the premier will be there to give a little speech,” Lu said.

Asked what SPYA hopes to achieve with the Yukon Screen Media Awards, Lu said she hopes the award winners will view the honour as a “milestone in their career.” She also hopes industry professionals attending the event will use the opportunity to network and develop new connections.

The awards night is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.ca by searching “Yukon Screen Media Awards.”

SPYA traces its roots back to 1999 when it was incorporated as a non-profit society under the name Northern Film and Video Industry Association. SPYA supports Yukon’s screen media industry by advocating for members and providing a broad range of professional development opportunities.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com