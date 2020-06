The Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center reported that a man in Haines, Alaska, has tested positive for COVID-19 in a release on June 8. (Andrei Taranchenko/Wikimedia Commons)

The Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center reported that a man in Haines, Alaska, has tested positive for COVID-19 in a release on June 8.

The man was tested for the virus on June 3 at the community’s COVID screening site and he remains quarantined at home.

Contact tracing is currently underway through the Department of Public Health.

The release also said the individual had not recently travelled.

