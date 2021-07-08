Fire closes part of Robert Campbell highway

A portion of the Robert Campbell Highway is closed due to a wild fire.

The highway is closed north of Watson Lake at kilometre 10 to south of Ross River at kilometre 360 due to a 1,300-hectare fire around the Tuchitua River, according to a July 8 statement from Yukon Wildland Fire Management officials.

“The fire is forecasted to reach the highway today near the junction of the highway and the Nahanni Range Road,” the statement reads.

The lightning-caused fire was reported on Tuesday. It has grown due to hot and dry conditions in the area.

Officials are monitoring the fire’s growth and wildland fire crews are on-site installing structure protection at nearby sites, it was noted.

(Stephanie Wadddell)

Wildfires