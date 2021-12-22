Fire and Protective Services issues home safety reminders

With colder temperatures expected in the coming days, Whitehorse Fire and Protective Services is issuing a reminder on how to keep homes safe during extreme cold.

In a statement, the department recommended making sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are functioning properly through regular testing.

When there are power outages, residents are advised not to use outdoor barbecues or heating devices inside their house or garage.

Those with emergency gas-powered generators should keep them “well away” from doors and windows to prevent carbon monoxide from getting inside.

Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from combustible materials and plugged directly into an outlet, rather than using extension cords for them. They should also not be left unattended or with unsupervised children or pets.

“Keep your home safe by having annual inspections of heating appliances prior to the winter season,” the department said. “A wood stove, even if only used for back-up heating, needs an annual inspection by a qualified technician.”

Finally, the department recommended having a 72-hour kit ready with goods that will help sustain your household for three full days without power or running water. The items range from a first aid kit to at least two litres of water for each person for each day, and more. A full list is available online.

The forecast for Whitehorse shows temperatures beginning to drop temperatures expected to go as low as -34 C between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

