Mike Colvin/Wikimedia Commons The area in which the town of Dyea once thrived. The U.S. National Park Service is asking for feedback on conceptual designs for new recreational facilities at Dyea.

Feedback requested on Klondike Goldrush National Historical Park

The U.S. National Park Service is asking for feedback on conceptual designs for an area many Yukoners know very well.

The plans would see new recreational facilities at Dyea, near the Chilkoot Campground and the trailhead of the Chilkoot Trail in Alaska.

“A parking area would be constructed at the trailhead of the Chilkoot Trail, an adjoining day use site would be updated, a trail connection between the Dyea Campground and trailhead/day use area would be improved and brought to accessibility standards, and a road segment would be constructed at the north end of the campground,” park service officials noted in a statement.

The project aims to enhance visitor services in Dyea including visitor orientation, public safety and recreation.

“The project would also develop a setting to provide for a sense of arrival at a National Park Service destination: the Chilkoot Trail and the historic Dyea area,” the statement reads.

Due to COVID-19, no in-person meetings will be held on the plans.

The National Park Service; however, is inviting comments until Aug. 15 via its planning, environment and public comment site at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/.

The two designs being considered are available for viewing.

Comments can also be submitted by mail to Superintendent, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, P.O. Box 517, Skagway, Alaska, 99840.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

