Feds commit $3 million for additional staff in Yukon long-term care homes

The funding is part of a $1 billion commitment made last year

The Whistle Bend Continuing Care Facility photographed in Whitehorse on July 17, 2018. The Yukon’s long-term care homes will receive funding for additional staff and PPE thanks to the federal government. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon’s long-term care homes received federal funding to hire more staff and restock on personal protective equipment.

“Today’s funding to Yukon reflects our commitment to make sure everyone living in long-term care receives safe, quality care and is treated with dignity,” said Patty Hajdu, the federal health minister, in a statement on Aug. 13.

The federal investment of $3 million is part of the Canadian government’s $1 billion Safe Long-Term Care Fund, as promised in its 2020 fall economic statement.

The funding is geared toward hiring new staff, topping up wages and updating infrastructure, including ventilation, in long-term care homes across Canada.

“Seniors in the Yukon, and across Canada, have felt the weight of this pandemic more than most. They have been cut-off from their friends and family and are worried about the high risks of infection for their age group,” said Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon’s health minister, in a statement.

“While the Yukon has not had a COVID-19 outbreak in our long-term care homes throughout the pandemic, we know that we need to continue to stay vigilant in protecting our seniors.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Seniors