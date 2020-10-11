Feds announce top-up funding

Of the $12.4-million top-up from the federal government as part of a Northern Support Package, $7.7 million will go towards healthcare while $4.7 million will go towards supporting vulnerable populations, says Premier Sandy Silver. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon will get a $12.4-million top-up from the federal government as part of a Northern Support Package in addition to the money from the Safe Restart Fund.

Altogether, the restart fund for the territory comes to $26 million.

Of the new funds announced Oct. 7, Premier Sandy Silver said $7.7 million will go towards healthcare while $4.7 million will go towards supporting vulnerable populations.

Silver said smaller and remote jurisdictions in Canada, like the territories, negotiated with the federal government to receive more than per capita funding.

“Additional northern-specific funding supports will go to addressing the higher costs of delivering equitable services in the territory,” said Silver during the weekly COVID-19 update.

Silver thanked the federal government as well as the provincial governments, particularly Ontario premier Doug Ford, for their support during the request for additional funds.

Silver said the funds for healthcare will support the territory’s three hospitals, rural health services, maintain services related to the pandemic and address mental health and substance abuse treatments.

The funding for vulnerable populations will help support the Whitehorse emergency shelter, community shelters and infection control measures in long-term care settings.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus