Federal Government provide money for 25 self-isolation rooms in the Yukon

The federal government is providing more than $4 million in funding to help the Yukon set up new self-isolation spaces for those infected with COVID-19 who can’t isolate in their own homes.

“Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families and communities at risk through no fault of their own,” a statement from the government reads.

The Government of Canada is providing $4,016,390 to the Government of Yukon to operate two sites totaling 25 rooms in Whitehorse and Watson Lake.

Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley announced the funding on Feb. 3.

“As COVID-19 evolves, the pandemic continues to have a concerning impact on the lives of Canadians, as seen with the recent Omicron variant. Isolation of cases and contacts has been effective in protecting others from infection and in keeping our communities safe,” Hanley said.

“When individuals are unable to safely isolate at home, the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program will help to ensure that we can keep our loved ones safe.”

Tracy-Anne McPhee, the Yukon’s Health and Social Services Minister echoed Hanley’s sentiments about the importance of places for people to self isolate.

“We know that self-isolation is an important public health measure that limits the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. By increasing access to safe places to self-isolate, we are in turn protecting Yukon families and communities,” she said.

