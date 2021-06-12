The Village of Carmacks has received federal funding for an updated asset management plan. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Federal funding coming to Carmacks

The program is aimed at helping municipalities improve planning and decision-making around infrastructure

The Village of Carmacks will see a $50,000 cash infusion from the federal government.

The funding for asset management work was announced June 6 in a joint statement by the federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

While the funding for the $110 million Municipal Asset Management Program is coming from the federal government, it is being delivered through FCM.

As it was noted in the announcement, the program is aimed at helping municipalities improve planning and decision-making around infrastructure through asset management work.

For Carmacks, this will mean updating its asset management plan with more detailed assessments of infrastructure and assessing the life cycle needs as well as capital and operating investments.

Future phases of the work will incorporate infrastructure maintenance into the asset management plan.

“With this announcement today, the Village of Carmacks will be able to assess their existing assets and be in a better position for community planning, and future development,” Yukon MP Larry Bagnell said in a statement.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna noted the project “ensures the Village of Carmacks has the tools and technology necessary to make well-informed decisions for the long term. We’re proud to invest in infrastructure asset management projects that will help communities grow their local economy and improve residents’ quality of life.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

