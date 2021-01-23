Faro RCMP tagged for new detachment

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment in Faro photgraphed in 2016. Faro will receive a new RCMP detachment in 2022, replacing the decades-old building currently accommodating officers. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Faro will receive a new RCMP detachment in 2022, replacing the decades-old building currently accommodating officers.

“That attachment was built in 1971, and over time, it did have some issues…. The cell block that was at one end of the building actually detached from the building,” said Sandy Watson, Yukon RCMP’s strategic business and communication manager.

According to Watson, the Faro police detachment has been first on the list for replacement since at least 2013. There are currently two officers serving the community.

“The Faro detachment is … fairly spartan,” Watson said, explaining it doesn’t have the security barriers and other requirements introduced since 1971.

The detachment will be demolished this year, and a new building constructed. Watson said the estimated cost is $5.5 million with part of that paid by the federal government.

The Ross River detachment will fill some of the gaps while the Faro detachment is being built.

Detachments in Carcross, Haines Junction and Beaver Creek have also been tagged for replacement, Watson said.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

RCMP