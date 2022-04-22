The Town of Faro’s 2022 budget includes monies for bylaw enforcement. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News file)

The Town of Faro’s 2022 budget includes monies for bylaw enforcement. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News file)

Faro budgets for bylaw enforcement

Mayor Jack Bowers said bylaws will ‘once again’ be getting enforced

The Town of Faro has passed its 2022 budget, which includes boosting bylaw enforcement in the community, the mayor said in the latest town newsletter.

Hiring a contract bylaw officer to deal with complaints from the public — from cats and dogs at large to property maintenance issues — is one of the items budgeted for, according to the April 13 report by Mayor Jack Bowers.

“Our bylaws will once again be enforced and many of you will be pleased with this news,” Bowers said in the newsletter.

The budget also includes monies for redeveloping an animal holding shelter with outside pens leftover from the previous site.

Council also budgeted for a solar complex redevelopment plan, which is underway, and plans to hold a public meeting to share details about the conceptual plan and gauge community support for it.

The report indicates that Faro led Yukon towns in population growth in the 2021 census, with a 26.4 per cent increase in population size since the 2016 census.

“Everyone seems to be anticipating a big surge in Faro’s population in 2023,” the newsletter reads.

“That’s why this council is working [to] address a series of issues, including housing and business capacity.”

A new RCMP building is also underway in Faro. The project involves eight units, which hold the jail cell and other rooms, the newsletter indicates. All units were expected to be in place by last weekend.

“The Town of Faro eagerly awaits completion of this project, and I am sure the RCMP officers in Faro are looking [forward] to having a washroom again,” the newsletter reads.

