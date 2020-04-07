Education Minister Tracy McPhee announces that all face-to-face learning will be suspended for Yukon students for the remainder of the school year during a press conference in Whitehorse on April 7. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Face-to-face classes for students suspended in the Yukon

School staff have been working on alternative learning opportunities

Education Minister Tracy McPhee announced on April 7 that all face-to-face learning will be suspended for Yukon students for the remainder of the school year.

Yukon schools will remain closed to students, with students continuing their studies through alternative means.

The order to suspend in-person classes was made in consultation with the territory’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley.

The order will come into effect on April 16 and last until the end of the 2019-2020 school year this June.

Students will be assigned work to complete at home — the amount of work being determined by grade level — and students slated to graduate this spring are still able to do so.

McPhee said this was not a decision that was made lightly.

“For this school year, you will not have the opportunity to attend school in the way that you normally would,” McPhee said. “Your schoolwork is going to look different as we ask you to change how you learn, how you connect with your friends and how you achieve your goals. … We ask you (students) to be open minded to new ways of connecting with your teachers and participating in your favourite classes and those not-so-favourite classes as well.”

McPhee said teachers, educational assistants and other school staff have been working to develop alternative learning opportunities since the originally scheduled end of the March break.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon Department of Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White River Development Corp brings supplies to Beaver Creek

Just Posted

Face-to-face classes for students suspended in the Yukon

School staff have been working on alternative learning opportunities

COVID-19 cases up to seven as YG rolls out border checkpoints

“We’re in this for the long haul and we need to look after ourselves physically and mentally”

Second man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 Carmacks death of Wilfred Charlie

Tyler Aaron Skookum pleaded guilty to manslaughter the morning of April 6 in midst of murder trial

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill City of Whitehorse employee

The man has been charged with uttering death threats and the unsafe storage of firearms

Fourth person recovers from COVID-19

No new cases in the territory.

Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Carcross/Tagish First Nation has postponed its general election for chief until further… Continue reading

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in postpones election of chief

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in has postponed its election for chief after all three candidates… Continue reading

Organizers continue to plan for Reckless Raven

Significant changes or eventual cancellation not ruled out

City readies for another food truck season

Physical distance will be encouraged

Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

The Yukon government has given the independent expert panel, charged with the… Continue reading

Yukon government announces supports for businesses forced to cancel events, clarifies precautions for mining industry

Temporary funding program passed to help businesses and NGOs who lost money on cancelled events.

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Formalizing… Continue reading

Air North not informed by officials of COVID-19 case, president says

Joe Sparling says Air North learned via social media that passenger on flight had COVID-19

Most Read