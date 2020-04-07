Face-to-face classes for students suspended in the Yukon

Education Minister Tracy McPhee announces that all face-to-face learning will be suspended for Yukon students for the remainder of the school year during a press conference in Whitehorse on April 7. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Education Minister Tracy McPhee announced on April 7 that all face-to-face learning will be suspended for Yukon students for the remainder of the school year.

Yukon schools will remain closed to students, with students continuing their studies through alternative means.

The order to suspend in-person classes was made in consultation with the territory’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley.

The order will come into effect on April 16 and last until the end of the 2019-2020 school year this June.

Students will be assigned work to complete at home — the amount of work being determined by grade level — and students slated to graduate this spring are still able to do so.

McPhee said this was not a decision that was made lightly.

“For this school year, you will not have the opportunity to attend school in the way that you normally would,” McPhee said. “Your schoolwork is going to look different as we ask you to change how you learn, how you connect with your friends and how you achieve your goals. … We ask you (students) to be open minded to new ways of connecting with your teachers and participating in your favourite classes and those not-so-favourite classes as well.”

McPhee said teachers, educational assistants and other school staff have been working to develop alternative learning opportunities since the originally scheduled end of the March break.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon Department of Education