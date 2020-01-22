Faber, Parsons Inc. plead not guilty to OHSA charges

The pleas were entered in territorial court on Jan. 14

The company managing construction at the Faro mine remediation site and a site superintendent who’s also the town’s mayor have pleaded not guilty to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Parsons Inc. and Len Faber have been charged with allegedly trying to intimidate workers, hindering safety officers and failing to maintain a safe workplace. The offences are alleged to have occurred between September 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019.

Lawyer James Tucker, representing Faber and acting as agent for the lawyer representing Parsons, entered not guilty pleas to all charges on behalf of both parties in territorial court on Jan. 14.

The matter will return to court later this month to set a date for trial.

Charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act are rare. The last time charges were laid prior to those against Parsons and Faber was in 2012.