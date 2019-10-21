UPDATED: F.H. Collins evacuated following bomb threat

Yukon RCMP stopped traffic on the Robert Campbell Bridge in and out of Riverdale following a bomb threat against F.H. Collins Secondary School

F.H. Collins Secondary School was evacuated at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 following a bomb threat against the school.

“In an emergency situation, our first priority is the safety of students and staff,” the Department of Education said in a statement. “At this time, staff are staying with students and ensuring all students are safe.”

Students have been evacuated to the school’s “designated evacuation area,” the statement says.

The situation saw Yukon RCMP attend and stopped traffic on the Robert Campbell Bridge in and out of the Riverdale neighbourhood. The bridge re-opened just after 2 p.m.

“We thank everyone for their patience while we deal with this situation with the RCMP,” the statement reads. “We will provide updated information as it becomes available this afternoon.”

RCMP had not yet provided a formal statement on the situation but did use social media to advise of the bridge closure.

The News spoke to several groups of students on the sidewalk outside the school after the bridge reopened.

The students said that a photo of the threat was shared on social media, and that a student had reported it to the principal.

They said that there was an announcement at 1 p.m. over the school’s intercom announcing the evacuation and instructing them to head to nearby Selkirk Elementary. Teachers appeared surprised and told them the evacuation was not a planned event, the students said.

Several students attempted to retrieve their cars from the high school’s parking lot, but were rebuffed by RCMP officers who said the school grounds were still closed.

In a written update sent out just after 3 p.m., Department of Education spokesperson Jason Mackey said that parents of F.H. Collins students could begin picking up their children at Selkirk Elementary starting at, 3:30 p.m., and that school buses would begin picking up students at 2:50 p.m.

“We remind everyone that access to the FH Collins Secondary School building and parking lot is closed while the RCMP completes its investigation. At this time, we anticipate the school will be open tomorrow for students and staff, and we will provide confirmation once available,” Mackey wrote.

“Bus pick up will be as normal for all other Riverdale schools, but there may be some delays.”

More to come

