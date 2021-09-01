Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Exposure notices issued for hostels in Whitehorse and Haines Junction

Those staying in the hostels from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27 asked to self-monitor.

The acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott has issued two COVID-19 public exposure notices for Yukon hostels.

The notice was issued for the Beez Kneez Bakpakers Hostel in Whitehorse from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19. A second notice was issued for the Wanderer’s Inn Backpackers Hostel in Haines Junction from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

Anyone who was at either of these locations on the dates listed, particularly those who are unvaccinated, are asked to self-monitor.

If symptoms appear, self-isolate, remain at home and arrange to get tested either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online. Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

