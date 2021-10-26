Exposure notices issued at four schools, bus and CGC

An update to the territory’s COVID-19 numbers brings the active case count to 79.

In an Oct. 25 statement, the territory’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott reported 24 new confirmed cases between noon Oct. 22 and noon Oct. 25.

Of the new cases 15 are Yukon residents with four of those located in a community. Nine are from out of the territory, but diagnosed in the Yukon.

With the new cases come a number of exposure notices including at four schools, one school bus and the Canada Games Centre.

The schools include the Grade 3 class at Johnson Elementary School in Watson Lake on Oct. 21; the Grade 2/3 English class at École Selkirk Elementary School on Oct. 21; both Grade 2/3 combined classes at Golden Horn Elementary on Oct. 20; and the Grade 2/3 English class at Elijah Smith Elementary School on Oct. 18.

The Route #40 bus to and from Golden Horn Elementary on Oct. 20 is also part of the school notices. That bus includes morning pick-ups and afternoon drop offs in Whitehorse Copper, Blaker Place, Spruce Hill and Golden Horn.

“All individuals involved have been advised directly by YCDC via notification letters,” it’s noted.

The other exposure notice is for the wellness centre at the Canada Games Centre on Oct. 19 between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It’s recommended anyone who was there self-monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop.

“The acting Chief Medical Officer of Health continues to remind everyone who has symptoms to get tested, no matter where they are located,” reads the statement.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Providing a further breakdown of numbers, the territory stated a total of 123 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed between Oct. 1 and 19. Of those: 26 per cent were in the 30 to 39 age range; 14 per cent were in the zero to nine, 10 to 19 and 20 to 29 age ranges; 12 per cent in the 50 to 59 age range; 10 per cent in the 40 to 49 age range; eight per cent in the 60 to 69 age range; and two per cent in the 70 to 79 age range.

