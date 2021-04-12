Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Exposure notice issued for April 3 Air North flight

Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has issued another COVD-19 potential exposure notice for the April 3 1:35 p.m. Air North flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

The notice was released April 11, two days after another notice was released for an April 4 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

In the case of the April 3 Air North flight, the notice stated a person from outside of the Yukon tested positive for COVID-19 several days after arriving in the territory.

“The person is self-isolating and recovering. In addition to this public notification, contact tracing with passengers seated in close proximity to the case is underway,” the notice reads. “We are confident that all standard protocols were adhered to. Although the risk of exposure is low on flights, we are taking a precautionary approach. Contact tracing for the case is underway, and to date, no other exposures of concern have been identified in Yukon.”

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is reminded to stay home, self-isolate, do the online self-assessment and arrange for testing by calling 867-393-3083 or by booking a test online.

(Stephanie Waddell)

