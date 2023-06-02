Expect delays along northern section of Whitehorse’s Range Road next week

Traffic on the road will be down to one lane during the day

Motorists should expect delays on Range Road from the McIntyre Creek bridge to Eagle Point Lookout next week due to road work. (Black Press file photo)

Commuters who use the northern section of Range Road are being encouraged to use an alternate route next week due to resurfacing work from the McIntyre Creek bridge to Eagle Point Lookout.

The overlaying work is expected to run from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from June 5 to 9, weather allowing, and traffic will be down to one lane during working hours. Both lanes will be open to motorists before and after the road work each day.

According to the City of Whitehorse’s website, city contractor Skookum Asphalt will undertake the road work.

Drivers in the area are being reminded to reduce their speed and obey traffic controllers and construction signage.

